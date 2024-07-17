EA Sports FC25: all the new features we’re getting for this year’s biggest sports game

The Euros are over, and so too is Copa America. So how are we expected to fill that football-shaped whole in our hearts? Well, we have the Olympics to look forward to, but we also have details on the forthcoming EA FC25 game.

This year’s edition will be fronted by Birmingham wonder boy Jude Bellingham, the youngest person ever to grace the cover of the video game formerly known as FIFA. With each year that passes, EA add a whole bunch of new features, updated mechanics and gameplay improvements, and it’s no different with EA FC25. But what are some of the key changes making its way to the next EA FC iteration? Well, look no further to find out what we’re most excited about.

EA FC25 is available from 20 September as early access, and 27 September for the official release.

FC IQ

Play

This year, EA FC25 will introduce FC IQ. But what is it? FC IQ is what EA describes as “a new foundational pillar” that works in tandem with its current HyperMotionV feature alongside PlayStyle, which was introduced in EA FC24. It’s designed to give greater control and customisation over gameplay tactics, depth and positioning, and better replicates how a modern footballer moves on the pitch.

FC IQ is broken down into several core components. Player Roles is made up of over 50 customisable factors that dictates how players move off the ball. Team Tactics, meanwhile, is designed to more closely replicate real-world managerial styles, while Smart Tactics is a real-time managerial feature that suggests in-game tweaks and tactical changes based on the game being played.

Rush

Rush is a brand new 5v5 gaming experience. It’s not a standalone mode, rather it will work in tandem with the current established progression systems currently in EA FC, such as Ultimate Team and Clubs. Some seasoned players may ask, well, isn’t that just like Volta? And the answer to that is no. Rush features the core mechanics of 11v11 gameplay for a 5v5 game mode. It features four human controlled outfield players and an AI controlled goalkeeper, and is played on a typical, but smaller, grass football pitch. This favours fast-paced and fluid gameplay over tricks and skills.

Rush will introduce some pretty novel rules, too. Rush will feature blue ‘sin-bin’ cards, an AR coach, race to ball kick off, 1 on 1 penalty system and attacking third offsides. Rush will also be played in its own original stadium, which has been exclusively been designed by Nike.

Unfortunately for some, Volta mode will not feature in EA FC 25.

Gameplay

Alongside FC IQ and Rush, EA FC25 will introduce a bunch of new improvements to the current game, including additional PlayStyles, skill moves and mechanics.

When it comes to PlayStyles, goalkeepers will now have an extra skill boost. There’s a footwork perk for keepers light on their feet, a rush out PlayStyle for the brave, and deflector which will push the ball away from dangerous areas. There’s also cross claimer for mopping up long range attempts, far throw to get the ball past the half way line, and far reach for those stretching saves that will make the end of season highlights reel.

There are five new skill moves to perfect; the toe drag stepover, big feint, stepover ball, heel nutmeg, and drag turn. EA FC25 also introduces the ‘professional foul’, which allows a player to purposely foul an opponent to stop a threat. If a striker is a bit too speedy for your defender, then you can give them a well-timed shirt pull or not-so-subtle kick to the leg. This will result in a yellow card, however if used a little too persistently, then you could see your player sent off.

Something we’re excited to test out is an improved weather elements system. Wind and waterlogged playing conditions will directly impact how you play, and is also dictated by the stadium. The Bernabéu with its roof on, for example, shouldn’t be too affected by the weather, however a Championship game played on a rainy Wednesday night will.

Career Mode

The big news for Career Mode is that EA FC25 will introduce women’s football into Career Mode for the first time ever. It will feature the top five women’s leagues, alongside 11 leagues and 17 competitions for the men’s game.

Another key update for career mode comes in live start points. For EA FC25, career mode will be bolstered by week-to-week updates throughout the whole season. Players can start their season in tandem with real world results and fixtures. Imagine if Brentford are top of the Premier League in January, then you can start your career from that point and live out real-world storylines in-game. This applies to both manager and player formats. Icons will also be introduced, allowing players to inject some fantasy into career mode, while youth academy, UI and social media features have been improved.

Ultimate Team

By far the biggest addition for Ultimate Team in EA FC25 is Rush. Online, Rush can be played either with three friends or through matchmaking. When it comes to earning rewards, Rush will work much like Ultimate Team, where you play online to earn big. Rush will also take elements of EA FC24‘s squad building challenges and themed events within its gameplay. For example, if the Manchester derby is taking place next match week, then a Rush challenge could involve building a team using players from either Manchester United or Manchester City.

Sadly, on first impressions at least, FUT in EA FC25 doesn’t seem to rectify some of the major gripes we have with the current Ultimate Team incarnation. That largely comes down to a pay-to-play model that favours those willing to spend big money through the EA store, but we’ll know more on that when EA FC25 drops in September.