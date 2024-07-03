The Olympics are easily one of the most exciting global sports events, and the Games are back in 2024, hosted in Paris this time around. The Summer Olympics will run from Friday, July 26, to Sunday, August 11, 2024.

With over 10,500 athletes from 209 countries competing in 17 cities, including Paris, Marseille, and even Taiarapu-Ouest in Tahiti, it’s shaping up to be a spectacular show of athletic prowess and international unity.

But how can you tune into each event? Thankfully, you can catch the games without shelling out a single penny. Here’s our guide on how to watch the Olympics 2024, wherever you are.

Opening Ceremony: 26 July 2024

Competitions Start: 27 July 2024

Competitions End: 11 August 2024

Closing Ceremony: 11 August 2024

Get ready for some standout moments, including the much-anticipated new addition of breaking (breakdancing) and the return of skateboarding and sport climbing. Mark these dates on your calendar so you don’t miss any of the action.

In the UK

Play

Watching the Olympics 2024 in the UK is completely free – no subscription required. To catch the event in the UK, you’ll want to tune into BBC, as they will be broadcasting the games. BBC iPlayer offers streaming, ensuring you don’t miss a single medal moment.

In the US

Play

Stateside fans can watch the Olympics 2024 on NBCUniversal, with coverage likely to be spread across Peacock TV, NBC, USA Network, and MSNBC. If you’re more of a streamer, Peacock TV will have live coverage. These channels offer comprehensive coverage, ensuring you catch every crucial moment.

Peacock costs just $4.99 a month for an ad-supported version of the service, or $10 a month for commercial-free coverage.

In Europe

For our friends across Europe, local broadcasters will have you covered for the Paris 2024 Olympics. In Germany, ARD and ZDF are your go-tos, while TF1 and M6 will broadcast the events in France. Italy’s RAI and Mediaset have the rights, and Spain will tune into RTVE and Mediaset España.

In Australia

Sports fans in Australia are amongst the luckiest in the world, as the entirety of the Paris 2024 Olympics is set to be shown for free across Channel 9 and 9Gem. That means viewers will also be able to fire up a Paris 2024 Olympics live stream on the 9Now streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices.

In Canada

Play

In Canada, CBC is your go-to for free Olympics coverage. CBC Gem will stream the events, making it easy for viewers to catch all the live action. You can currently pay $4.99 per month for ad-free access to CBC Gem’s on-demand library, but if you don’t mind sitting through commercials, you don’t need to pay a thing.

Using a VPN

Caught in a region with poor coverage or travelling during the matches? A VPN is your best friend. The likes of ExpressVPN (3000+ servers in 3,000 servers in 94 nations) and NordVPN (5400 servers across 60+ countries) offer deals perfectly tailored for Premier League viewing. Many even come with a few months free.

