The best gadgets in the world today: Stuff’s Editors Choice winners in 2024

A lot (and we mean, a lot) of tech has passed through our hands over the years. From phones and laptops, to drones, headphones, wearables, and more, we’ve covered and tested practically every gadget, gizmo, and electronic curiosity worth knowing about. Some needed room for improvement. Others were good — great, even. But a select few have gone above and beyond, lording over their rivals with a combination of impeccable design, superb features, and generally nailing everything they set out to do.

These select products have earned their right to be graced with Stuff’s Editor’s Choice award, marking their standout performance as one of the best products of their type. We’ll update this page whenever a new gadget earns one. For now, here are our worthy winners:

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

Stuff Says… The kind of advance that more makes you sagely nod approval rather than whoop for joy, but you'd have to be joyless yourself to not love the new camera smarts and the potential from USB-C. Tech spec: Colours: Natural Titanium/Blue Titanium/White Titanium/Black Titanium • Display: 6.7in 2796×1290 OLED HDR at 460ppi • Processor: A17 Pro • RAM: 8GB Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB • OS: iOS 17 • Cameras: 48MP ƒ/1.78 main, 12MP ƒ/2.2 ultra wide, 12MP ƒ/2.8 telephoto (5× optical zoom in) rear; 12MP ƒ/1.9 front • Battery: 4,441 mAh (est.) • Dimensions: 76.7×159.9×8.25mm (3.02×6.29×0.32in) • Weight: 221g (7.81oz) • Connectivity: USB-C (supports charging, DisplayPort, and USB 3)

Date Awarded: October 2023

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is, simply put, the best iPhone that Apple has ever made, and one of the best phones, period. It’s an upgrade that impresses with its significant camera improvements, transition to USB-C connectivity, lighter titanium construction, and long-term software support. Camera improvements like the new 5x optical zoom deliver exceptional photos that will delight shutterbugs, while the switch to USB-C brings welcome flexibility for charging and accessories. Although it comes with the expected Apple price tag, this flagship offers meaningful enhancements that make it a compelling choice for those seeking the best Apple has to offer.

Sony WH-1000XM5

Stuff Says… An unrivalled combo of great sound, noise-cancelling and comfort. Tech spec: Drivers: 30mm • Codec support: SBC, AAC, LDAC • Connectivity: 3.5mm, USB-C • Battery life: 30hrs with ANC on • Weight: 250g Colours: Black and platinum silver

Date Awarded: September 2022

The superb (if not convolutedly named) WH-1000XM5 headphones build upon the success of their excellent predecessors, offering an unrivalled combination of superb sound quality, top-drawer noise cancellation, and exceptional comfort. The redesigned cans feature a sleek, modern aesthetic while serving up a comfortable fit for extended listening sessions. A newly developed 30mm carbon fibre-composite driver delivers strikingly clear and precise sound, surpassing the already impressive performance of the WH-1000XM4s. With best-in-class noise cancellation, these headphones provide an immersive listening experience, effectively blocking out unwanted background noise with formidable results.

Apple iPad Pro M4 (2024)

Stuff Says… Absolutely remarkable enhancements that take the power of the iPad lineup to the next level – will there be a root-and-branch review of iPadOS soon to match? Tech spec: Platform: Apple M4 • Display: 13 or 11-inch 2732 x 2064 120Hz Ultra Retina XDR Tandem OLED • Cameras: Rear: 12MP Wide camera, ƒ/1.8 aperture Front: 12MP ultrawide, ƒ/2.4 aperture • Models: Wi-Fi only or Wi-Fi and 5G cellular (eSIM) • Capacity: 256, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB • Connectivity: USB-C, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 • Dimensions: 11in: 250 x 178 x 5.3mm, 13in 282 x 216 x 5.1mm • Weight: 11in: 444g or 446g, 13in: 579g or 582g

Date Awarded: May 2024

The iPad Pro M4 is a powerhouse of a tablet that delivers unrivalled performance and stunning visuals. Powered by Apple’s bleeding-edge M4 processor, it effortlessly handles demanding tasks and graphics-intensive apps. The Liquid Retina OLED XDR display is a visual feast, with vibrant colours, deep blacks, and ProMotion technology for buttery-smooth scrolling. With all-day battery life and 5G connectivity, it’s a formidable tablet that’s perfect for both work and play on the go. The sleek, aluminium design is, unsurprisingly, as premium as ever, and the addition of the new Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard elevates the iPad Pro M4 to a true laptop replacement. While it comes at a high price, the iPad Pro M4 is the ultimate tablet for those seeking cutting-edge technology and uncompromising performance.

Sony WF-1000XM5

Stuff Says… Improves on what were already some of the best noise-cancelling in-ears around, with even better ANC, a more comfortable fit and stellar audio. They're pricey, but the WF-1000XM5 are absolutely worth it. Tech spec: Drivers: 8.4mm dynamic • ANC: Yes • Bluetooth version: Bluetooth 5.3 • Codecs supported: SBC, AAC, LDAC • Durability: IPX4 (buds) • Battery life: 8 hours/16 hours (ANC on, buds/case) • Weight: 5g (buds) 36g (case)

Date Awarded: July 2023

The Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds offer phenomenal all-round performance, with exceptional noise cancellation that few rivals can touch, silencing the pesky distractions of the outside world for a more peaceful listening experience. As for the sound quality, it’s superb, delivering clear vocals, crisp highs, and a well-balanced mix that elevates the overall performance. Although the companion app could be more user-friendly and some materials may not feel as luxurious as expected, these minor drawbacks do nothing to detract from the outstanding package that Sony has — once again — delivered.

Apple Watch SE (2022)

Stuff Says… Watch SE lays down the gauntlet for its more expensive siblings, offering most of the same experience for a chunk of cash less. Tech spec: Processor: S8 SiP with 64‑bit dual-core processor • Display: Retina display, 368 x 448 pixels (44mm), 324 x 394 pixels (40mm) • Storage: 32GB • Connectivity: 4G LTE (cellular models), Bluetooth 5.0 • Waterproof rating: 50m waterproof (WR50) • Size: 44 x 38 x 10.7mm (44mm), 40 x 34 x 10.7mm (40mm) • Weight: 33g (44mm), 28g (40mm)

Date Awarded: September 2022

The Apple Watch SE offers a compelling smartwatch experience at a more affordable price point, while retaining the polished design and experience that only an Apple product can provide. Powered by the same S8 processor found in the more expensive Series 8 and Ultra models, the SE delivers superb performance and a smooth user experience. Despite lacking some premium features like an always-on display, you’re still getting the core Apple Watch functionality, including fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring, and seamless integration with iPhone. The updated design, though not as sleek as the Series 8, still looks great and feels comfortable on the wrist, with watchOS 9 bringing new faces, enhanced sleep tracking, and improved calendar functionality for good measure.

Garmin Fenix 7

Stuff Says… The best all-rounder outdoors adventure watch you can get right now. Tech spec: Smartwatch battery life: 11-28 hours • Non solar GPS Battery life: 37-89 hours • Solar GPS battery life: 46-122 hours • Screen: 1.2-inch, 240×240; 1.3-inch, 260×260; 1.4-inch, 280×280 • Dimensions: 42 – 51 mm (case) • Weight: 63g-96g • Water resistance: 10ATM • GPS: Glonass/GPS/Galileo with multiband GNSS • Sensors: Optical heart rate, Pulse Ox, altimeter, barometer, compass • Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and ANT+

Date Awarded: January 2022

The Garmin Fenix 7 is an outstanding multi-sports adventure watch that does practically anything most people would ask of it. It builds upon the success of its predecessor with improved battery life, more accurate GPS, and a whole host of new features. The range-topping 7X Solar edition boasts an impressive 89 hours of military-style multi-band GPS battery life, with precision accuracy for tracking runs, rides, and off-beat adventures. The addition of a colour touchscreen and navigable colour TOPO maps further enhances the user experience, along with a comprehensive set of training, performance, and analysis features such as real-time stamina estimates and visual race predictors. While it comes with a considerable price tag, the Garmin Fenix 7 is an unrivalled choice for serious athletes and adventurers seeking a rugged, feature-packed, and highly capable multi-sports watch.

Apple MacBook Air (M3)

Stuff Says… Yes, the best everyday ultraportable is now even better – the gauntlet has been laid down for Intel laptops again. Tech spec: Screen: 13.6in 2560×1664 60Hz LED • Processor: Apple M3 • RAM: 8GB/16GB/24GB • Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB SSD • OS: macOS Sonoma • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, 3.5mm, 2x Thunderbolt 4/USB-C, MagSafe 3 • Dimensions: 304x215x11.3mm, 1.24kg

Date Awarded: May 2024

Despite fiercer competition from Intel-based Windows ultraportables than ever before, they simply can’t match the performance and battery life offered by Apple’s latest MacBook Air, thanks to the performance and efficiency of its M3 processor. The same tried and tested (read: beautifully premium) design offers little to complain about, while a superb keyboard, incredibly lightweight build and powerful specs (if you’re willing to pay for them), round off the Air’s accolades rather nicely.

Samsung S95D OLED TV

Stuff Says… This ultra-bright and super-saturated flagship model raises the bar of what's achievable with an OLED TV; while classy looks, great sound and a host of features round out a near-perfect package. Tech spec: Screen size: 55in, 65in (version tested), 77in • Resolution: 3840×2160 • HDR formats: HDR10, HLG, HDR10+ Adaptive Inputs: 4 x HDMI 2.1 • Smart TV OS: Tizen • Dimensions: 1444x894x268mm • Weight: 29kg (with stand)

Date Awarded: March 2024

The Samsung S95D OLED TV sets a new standard for picture quality, delivering incredibly bright and vibrant images that push the boundaries of what’s achievable with OLED technology. Utilising the latest QD OLED panel, the S95D offers stunning SDR and HDR performance, with wider colours and brighter highlights than ever before. The TV’s sleek, modern design is complemented by a ‘Glare Free’ screen filter that effectively eliminates unwanted reflections, ensuring an immersive viewing experience in any room. Despite its slim profile, the S95D manages to pack in an impressive 4.2.2-channel audio system with 70W of amplification, delivering great sound quality without the need for an external audio setup. With extensive gaming support and a comprehensive smart TV platform, the Samsung S95D is a near-perfect package that sets a new benchmark for OLED TVs, making it an excellent choice for discerning viewers seeking the ultimate in picture quality and performance.

Sennheiser Ambeo Plus

Stuff Says… Plus' may mean 'less' in this instance but it still makes a lot of sense. Tech spec: Speakers: 2x 4in full-range drivers 7x 2in full-range drivers • • Amplifiers: 9x Class D, 400W (total output) • Inputs: 1x HDMI 2.1 eARC, 2x HDMI 2.0a, digital optical, stereo RCA, USB, subwoofer out, Ethernet • Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, Spotify Connect, Apple AirPlay 2, Chromecast, TIDAL Connect • Dimensions: 1051x77x121mm (with feet), 1051x75x121mm (without feet) • Weight: 6.3kg

Date Awarded: February 2023

The Sennheiser Ambeo Plus soundbar delivers an impressive audio experience, offering immersive sound and excellent performance. With its sleek design and intuitive controls, (including capacitive touch buttons and a high-quality remote), it’s as much a pleasure to use, as it is to listen to. The accompanying app is logical, responsive, and stable, providing a seamless user experience, and when it comes to performance, it absolutely shines. Dolby Atmos soundtracks in particular deliver a lifelike and engaging audio experience, with the Ambeo Plus excelling in the midrange, offering distinct, detailed, and forward sound while maintaining clear dialogue even in complex scenes. The top-end is also well-realised, especially considering the lack of dedicated tweeters. It also performs admirably when playing music, providing a robust, unified, and convincing listening experience. While it may not be the most affordable option, the Sennheiser Ambeo Plus is a top-tier soundbar that delivers exceptional audio quality that won’t disappoint.

Sky Stream

Stuff Says… More affordable and more accessible than ever, this is arguably the best way to watch Sky TV Tech spec: Max resolution: 4K • HDR support: HLG, HDR10, Dolby Vision • Max sound quality: Dolby Atmos • Connections: HDMI 2.1, Ethernet, Wi-Fi • Accessories: Remote with mic • Dimensions: 1.8 x 11 x 11cm • Weight 100g

Date Awarded: October 2022

With its small form factor and easy setup process, Sky Stream seamlessly integrates into any home entertainment system — no dish required. The user interface is intuitive and responsive, making it simple to navigate and discover new content, while the inclusion of a voice remote makes for quick and easy searches. Sky Stream’s integration with popular streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ is a significant advantage, providing users with a centralised hub for all their entertainment needs. It can also dish out personalised recommendations, with the ability to create individual profiles so that each user receives tailored content suggestions. While some may miss the recording functionality of a traditional Sky Q box, Sky Stream’s combination of convenience, affordability, and extensive content library, makes it an attractive option for cord-cutters and those seeking a streamlined TV experience.

Sonos Move 2

Stuff Says… Beefed up audio and a longer-lasting battery – a winning combo. Tech spec: Audio: 2x angled tweeters, mid-range woofer (class D amplifiers for each) • Battery: 44Wh (24 hours playback) • Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, Apple AirPlay 2, Wi-Fi 6 USB-C • Dimensions: 24x16x12.7cm • Weight: 3kg

Date Awarded: September 2023

The Sonos Move 2 is a remarkable portable speaker that delivers enhanced audio quality and an impressive battery life, making it a top choice for those seeking exceptional sound on the go. The Move 2 offers the flexibility to seamlessly integrate with Sonos’ multiroom system when at home, while also providing the convenience of Bluetooth connectivity for outdoor use. The included charging base makes it easy to keep the speaker powered up and ready for action without faffing around finding charging ports, and while the Move 2 comes with a premium price tag and lacks Google Assistant support, its outstanding performance and versatility more than justify the investment.

GoPro Hero12 Black

Stuff Says… An iteration rather than a revelation, the 12 Black is nevertheless a seriously powerful and intuitive action camera. Tech spec: Sensor: 1/1.9in, 8:7 aspect ratio • Resolution: 27MP • Stabilisation: HyperSmooth 5.0, 360º horizon levelling up to 5.3K (16:9) • Storage: microSD • Durability: 10m • Dimensions: 72x51x34mm, 154g

Date Awarded: October 2023

The GoPro Hero 12 Black may not be a revolutionary upgrade, but it still offers several improvements that make it an excellent choice for adventure enthusiasts and vloggers alike. The camera captures crisp, detailed footage in bright scenes, and its fantastic stabilisation ensures smooth video even in the most challenging conditions. The addition of HDR video support and Bluetooth wireless mic recording enhances its versatility, allowing users to capture high-quality audio even from a distance. The Hero 12 Black’s user-friendly interface and compatibility with GoPro’s powerful Quik app make it easy to create and share engaging content, and while battery life could be better, it remains a top-tier action camera that delivers impressive results, and is well-suited for a wide range of adrenaline-fuelled applications.

DJI Mini Pro 4

Stuff Says… The most powerful sub-250g drone around, and the most practical drone for UK-based users. Tech spec: Flight time: 34 minutes • Camera sensors: 48MP 1/1.3in CMOS • Video quality: 4K/100p, Full HD/200p • Storage: 2GB (internal), microSD support • Dimensions: 148x94x64mm (folded) 298x373x101mm (unfolded) • Weight: 249g

Date Awarded: October 2023

DJI’s Mini 4 Pro is an impressive ultralight drone that packs a punch despite its compact size. Weighing less than 250g, it dodges many drone restrictions, making it a practical choice for UK-based users. The Mini 4 Pro boasts strong camera performance, capturing stunning aerial footage with remarkable clarity and detail. Its easy flight controls and long battery life of up to 34 minutes make it a joy to operate, even for beginners. Its ability to hover steadily in winds of up to 22mph also ensures stable shots in challenging conditions. While the Mini 4 Pro’s small size doesn’t come cheap, the meaningful upgrades over its predecessor justify the investment for those seeking a top-tier compact drone.

Fujifilm X-T5

Stuff Says… Modern internals meet the manual controls loved by Fuji die-hards. It's a fantastic all-rounder. Tech spec: Sensor: 40.2MP APS-C • Lens mount: Fuji X-Mount • ISO range: 64-51200 (extended) • Continuous shooting: 15fps (mechanical) 30fps (electronic) • Video recording: 6K/30, 4K/60, 1080p/240 • Screen: 3in, 3-way LCD Viewfinder 3.69m-dot EVF • Storage support: 2x SDXC UHS II • Connectivity: Mini HDMI, USB-C, microphone in, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth • Dimensions: 130x91x64mm, 557g (body only, including battery)

Date Awarded: December 2022

The Fujifilm X-T5 is a remarkable mirrorless camera that combines retro charm with modern performance. Its compact, weatherproof body houses a 40.2MP APS-C sensor, delivering exceptional image quality with stunning detail and colour reproduction. The X-T5’s autofocus system is fast and reliable, making it easy to capture sharp images of moving subjects, and its in-body image stabilisation makes for a very welcome addition, providing up to seven stops of compensation, while enabling handheld shooting in low-light situations. The camera’s intuitive controls (which include dedicated dials for shutter speed, ISO, and exposure compensation), make it a joy to use for photographers who prefer a more tactile experience. While the 4K video capabilities may not be cutting-edge, the X-T5 still offers impressive video quality, and its winning combination of image quality, performance, and design, makes it a superb pick for enthusiasts and professionals seeking a powerful yet portable mirrorless camera.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024)

Stuff Says… Incredibly thin, impressively powerful, instantly lovable. The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024) is a simply fantastic gaming ultraportable. Tech spec: Screen: 14in, 2880×1800 OLED w/ 120Hz, G-sync • CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS octa-core • Memory: 32GB RAM • Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 • Storage: 1TB PCIe Gen 4.0 NVMe SSD • Operating system: Windows 11 • Battery: 73Wh • Connectivity: HDMI 2.1, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type A, 1x USB4 Type-C, microSD card reader, 3.5mm audio port • Dimensions: 311x220x14.9mm, 1.5kg

Date Awarded: May 2024

The ROG Zephyrus G14 is a remarkable gaming ultraportable that combines powerful performance with a sleek, compact design. The switch to a metal unibody and more mature styling makes it suitable for both gaming and professional settings, but it’s the introduction of an OLED display that really stands out, delivering stunning visuals and vibrant colours. Powered by the AMDS’s latest blazing-fast silicon, the Zephyrus G14 offers a noticeable performance boost over its predecessor, while maintaining impressive power efficiency. Configurable with up to 32GB of RAM, 1TB of NVMe storage, and Nvidia’s mighty RTX 4070 GPU, it delivers exceptional portable gaming power — all the better to take advantage of its gorgeous screen’s 120Hz refresh rate.

