LG 2024 QNED TVs are bigger than ever – and smarter, too

People will tell you size doesn’t matter when it comes to the best 4K TVs – but a huge screen never hurt anyone, either. LG is aiming to please home cinephiles with a propensity for proportions, by offering its 2024 flagship QNED TV in its biggest size to date. The LG 2024 QNED will be shipping in a colossal 98in for the first time, and is also packing an overhauled image processor.

For those not in the know, QNED is LG’s second kind of top-shelf telly tech – the first being OLED, of which the firm is renowned for producing some of the best panels in the biz. QNED uses a combo of mini-LED backlighting and NanoCell LCD panels to get tantalisingly close to OLED’s contrast and black levels, while also getting considerably brighter.

The 2024 line-up will include 43, 50, 55, 65, 75 and 86in sets, with a 98in behemoth now an option for those living in palatial homes.

All will be treated to a new a8 AI image processor, which LG reckons is 1.6x faster than the outgoing silicon when it comes to managing frames. Graphics performance has reportedly taken a leap forward, along with AI algorithms, for better face and object detection, tone mapping and dynamic contrast.

LG is also committing to at least five years of Smart TV OS upgrades, meaning a set bought in 2024 will eventually run the same WebOS software as a 2028-year model.

The QNED range will also see quantum dot TVs with traditional backlighting, which should be a little easier on the wallet than the flagship models with mini-LED backlights.

There’s no word on any 2024 QNED TV pricing or availability just yet. I expect you’ll need a sizeable overdraft to afford the 98in model, although it’ll almost certainly be a whole lot cheaper than a similarly substantial OLED TV.

Tom Morgan-Freelander Deputy Editor About A tech addict from about the age of three (seriously, he's got the VHS tapes to prove it), Tom's been writing about gadgets, games and everything in between for the past decade, with a slight diversion into the world of automotive in between. As Deputy Editor, Tom keeps the website ticking along, jam-packed with the hottest gadget news and reviews. When he's not on the road attending launch events, you can usually find him scouring the web for the latest news, to feed Stuff readers' insatiable appetite for tech. Areas of expertise Smartphones/tablets/computing, cameras, home cinema, automotive, virtual reality, gaming