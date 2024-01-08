Sharp’s new HT-SB700 2.0.2 soundbar is just 52cm wide. I’m not sure how long that is in fractions of a football field or a London bus, but it’s a little over one and a half times the length of a large Toblerone — a unit of measurement we can surely all agree on.

Not only is it the company’s most compact soundbar to date, but it’s also the most affordable one it’s released too, with a launch price of £189 in the UK (US pricing TBC). Size and budget-friendly price tag aside, Sharp states that it’s suitable for small to medium living spaces, with vertical height offering a more immersive Dolby Atmos listening experience, with 3D surround sound thrown in for good measure.

Announced at CES 2024 in Vegas we haven’t heard it in person to verify these claims as of yet, but we’ll be impressed if such open levels of sound are delivered out of this form factor, especially at this price. Rest assured, we’re hoping to track it down and put its claims to the test — if the incessant beeping and buzzing of unrelenting slot machines haven’t given us tinnitus by then, that is.

In addition, Sharp also launched the HT-AWS2001 rear wireless speakers, equipped with Sharp’s AQUOS Wireless Surround tech, which wirelessly delivers surround sound from compatible Sharp TVs. There’s also a new, flat HT-AWS0101 subwoofer for delivering rumbling low end without taking over your living room with a giant unwieldy box.

As with the soundbar, US pricing has yet to be confirmed, but we do know that the rear speakers and sub will go on sale for £209 and £130, respectively, when they’re released in March.

