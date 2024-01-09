Audio-Technica has six decades of provenance when it comes to great-sounding kit, so it’s always worth paying attention once a new pair of wireless earbuds arrives. The ATH-TWX7 has just been revealed at CES 2024, promising a competitive mix of noise cancelling and clear voice calls as well as impeccable audio.

The ATH-TWX7 brings the very capable 5.8mm dynamic drivers found in the flagship ATH-TWX9, but ditches that model’s clever self-cleaning tech. That has helped bring the price down to a tempting middle ground between the Apple AirPods (3rd-gen) and AirPods Pro (2nd-gen). Apple fans will also appreciate the familiar stem-style earphone design.

As an Android user I’m more interested in LDAC Bluetooth connectivity, which can manage 24-bit/96kHz playback. There’s also multipoint pairing on-board for quick swaps between multiple gadgets. The Audio-Technica Connect companion app then adds a low latency mode for movies and games, ambient sound control, and a customisable audio EQ. There’s even a Soundscape mode for playing meditative nature sounds, either to mask background sound or for a spot of R&R.

The digital hybrid noise cancelling uses new micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) microphones, with Audio-Technica promising “stellar” cancellation. Beamforming tech then works out where your voice is coming from and mutes background distractions more effectively than traditional in-ear mics can manage.

You can expect around six and a half hours of listening from the ATH-TWX7 buds themselves, with the case boosting that total to 20 hours. Gym rats will also love the IPX4 splash resistance.

You can pick up a pair in Ash Black or Rich White colours from all the usual retailers, but will have to head to the Audio-Technica website directly for the Stone Gray model. The ATH-TWX7 are on sale right away for £190/€219.

