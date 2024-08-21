These new Audio Technica buds might be the subtlest I’ve seen

While there are plenty of popular wireless headphones to pick from, things look pretty samey. Lots of options aren’t the most compact, either. While I personally don’t mind the stem design of AirPods Pro and others, some can’t get to grips with them. So you’ll be pleased to see Audio Technica’s latest buds might be the subtlest I’ve seen.

The ATH-SQ1TW2 wireless earbuds are all about blending style and substance, coming in a form that’s even smaller and lighter than their predecessor. But don’t let the compact size fool you – these wireless buds are still packing some serious audio punch. They promise sound that’s just as good as the last generation for the same affordable price of £49.

Audio Technica once again proves that it’s hip to be square, with a playful square design. The ATH-SQ1TW2 buds are available in four stunning finishes: Jet Black, Pure White, Navy/Red, and Forest Green. Despite their compact stature, these earbuds are equipped with Audio-Technica’s exclusive 5.8mm drivers. They’re ready to deliver powerful lows and crisp highs that are bound to make your favourite tracks sing.

Gamers and binge-watchers alike will appreciate the low latency mode, which keeps audio in perfect sync with on-screen action. Plus, with multipoint pairing, you can seamlessly switch between two devices without the hassle of reconnecting. Need to keep an ear out for the real world? The ambient control functions allow you to tune in to your surroundings with ease.

The ATH-SQ1TW2 buds also shine when it comes to hands-free calls. Thanks to optimally placed microphones and noise suppression tech, you’ll be able to chat away without background noise crashing your conversation. If you’re one for more natural-sounding calls, the sidetone function in the Audio Technica Connect app has got you covered.

Battery life is another win, with 6.5 hours of playtime on a single charge and an additional 13.5 hours courtesy of the charging case. And speaking of the case, it’s as functional as it is sleek, with transparent cut-outs on the lid so you can peek at your earbuds. The case is compatible with both wireless and USB-C charging. And the earbuds themselves are water-resistant, rated to an IPX5-equivalent standard.

The ATH-SQ1TW2 earbuds are available directly from Audio Technica. They’re landing with a recommended retail price of £49/€59, which gives you plenty of bang for your buck.