Audio Technica’s newest earbuds will (quite literally) let you feel the music

One area the most popular wireless headphones excel in is audio quality. And for earbuds, bass remains a top priority, with headphone-makers trying to squeeze out thumping sound from small buds. That’s exactly what Audio Technica’s latest wireless earbuds specialise in. That’s something made all the more appealing by the affordable price.

The Audio Technica ATH-CKS30TW+ crams in acoustic ducts and unique 9mm drivers that manage airflow with the precision of a Swiss watchmaker. The soundstage is set to be extra immersive. From thumping lows to detailed mids and sparkling highs, these earbuds have got it all covered.

For those who fancy taking their bass to the next level, the Audio Technica Connect app features an ultra-low-frequency equaliser (aptly named Bass Boost – Deep) that extends the bass even further. Think of it as a turbocharger for your tunes. There are also four other presets for those moments when you need to switch things up: Bass Boost – Beat, Dynamic, Vocal, and Clear.

The Audio Technica ATH-CKS30TW+ buds don’t just drown you in bass; they also come with active noise cancellation. With a single tap, the touch sensors let you engage the noise-cancelling function. It’s perfect for blocking out everything from office chatter to the hum of the tube. Plus, transparency functions mean you don’t need to yank them out to chat or stay aware of your surroundings.

Battery life is solid, with up to 6.5 hours promised from the earbuds themselves (even with noise-cancelling on). You’ll get a total of 17.5 hours when you include the charging case. Switch off the noise-cancelling, and you’re looking at 7.5 hours from the earbuds and 20 hours in total with the case.

Audio Technica’s newest buds look sharp, too – available in four colours: matte black, light beige, lively evergreen, and translucent skeleton. They fit snugly in your ears, keeping the bass in and the outside noise out. Audio Techinca reckons they’re comfortable enough for sweaty gym sessions or beach trips, thanks to an IP55 waterproof and dustproof rating. And with handy features like Out of Range Alert and Product Locator, losing your earbuds becomes a thing of the past.

Interested in these impressive buds? The Audio-Technica ATH-CKS30TW+ wireless earbuds will be available from 8 July directly from Audio Technica. They cost £89/€99, which gives you pretty good bang for your buck.