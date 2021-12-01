Hip to be square with Audio-Technica’s latest true wireless earbuds

Audio-Technica has revealed a distinctive pair of true wireless earphones, available in six colours with a square design.

As well as the traditional black and white, the ATH-SQ1TW are available in caramel, blueberry (blue) and cupcake (tan) finishes as well as popsicle (red and white) and all have touch controls on the buds themselves. The IPX4 splashproof case is also colour-coded depending on your choice, too.

They’re fairly well-priced for what they offer, too, hitting the $90/£80 mark and so undercutting the plethora of rivals around the $100/£100 price point including Apple’s AirPods 2.

The battery life is impressive for the earphones themselves at 6.5 hours, but you only get two recharges inside the case instead of the four you get with many (more expensive) true wireless buds.

There is fast charging though, with around an hour of playback from a 15-minute charge.

They should also sound like they’ll provide pretty decent audio for the outlay, with 5.8mm drivers included. The proof, as ever, is in the listening, of course.

They also feature a transparency mode so you can hear ambient sounds through the buds when you choose, plus there’s a Sidetone feature for when you need to talk to people without removing the earphones.

As you’d expect, the ATH-SQ1TW automatically turn on when they are removed from the case and off when they’re replaced.