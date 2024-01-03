LG’s 2024 OLED EVO TVs bring major AI upgrades

LG’s top-tier OLEDs have long held prime positions on Stuff’s best 4K TVs lists – a trend that looks set to continue based on the upgrades promised for this year’s new models. The 2024 OLED EVO TVs will land with a new A11 image processor, bringing a major uplift in graphics performance and processing speed compared to last year’s models. WebOS is also getting a more personalised presentation, and the range-topping wireless M4 can be had in a more manageable size for the first time.

The M4 remains the connoisseurs choice – both it and the G4 have Brightness Booster Max, which promises 150% brighter peak highlights than a B-series OLED panel, but only the M4 has LG’s snazzy wireless connectivity box. That makes it the only OLED TV that can handle 4K video and lossless audio 144Hz without a physical connection. It’s a top pick for anyone that’ll be wall-mounting their screen. There’s now a 65in size option, in addition to the 77in, 83in and 97in panels seen previously on the M3 generation set.

The G4, meanwhile, keeps its ports where you’d expect to find them; on the back of the TV itself. It’ll land in 55in, 65in, 77in, 83in and 97in sizes, each with a new a11 AI image processor running the show. LG reckons this chip is 70% faster for graphics performance, so much so it can handle four difference sources at once now: two over HDMI, and two using WebOS smart TV apps.

AI Picture Pro is now powerful enough to run per-pixel object detection and dynamic HDR tone mapping in real-time, without having to decode your streaming service’s DRM protections first. AI Sound Pro then extracts voice signals separately from the rest of the mix, with virtual 11.1.2 surround sound for equal parts immersion and speech clarity.

Gaming upgrades include a higher 144Hz refresh rate at 4K resolutions when your console or PC is hooked up over HDMI 2.1, with Nvidia G-Sync Compatible and AMD FreeSync support to cut out stuttering or screen tearing.

97in just not quite big enough for you (or you lack the princely sum needed for an OLED panel of that size)? LG is also updating its mini-LED packing QNED models for 2024, with a 98in model leading the line-up.

The more mainstream C4 model will continue to offer 42in, 48in, 55in, 65in, 77in and 83in screen sizes. It’ll be powered by an upgraded a9 AI image processor, and can also manage 144Hz gaming.

Finally, the entry-grade B4 can now be had in a 48in screen size for the first time, along with 55in, 65in and 77in options. LG has upgraded the HDMI ports so all four now support HDMI 2.1, making it a great choice for budget-minded gamers – although refresh rate tops out at 120Hz. Image processing here is handled by an a8 AI chipset.

If you’re set on OLED, there’s still a wait to find out exactly how much LG wants for one of its new models. Expect the wireless M4 to carry a serious price premium over the G4, C4 and B4 models.

