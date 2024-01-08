The Victrola Automatic is perfect for millennial vinyl newcomers

The music world is going through a vinyl boom at levels not seen since Tom Petty was Free Fallin‘ and Madonna had just learned to Vogue. Not all record buyers were around the first time vinyl was cool, though. Format newbies that’ve recently swapped Bluetooth speakers for Hi-Fi separates don’t get the appeal of carefully placing the tonearm in position, or racing up to swap sides once playback has ended. But that just means they’re sure to love the Victrola Automatic.

Victrola’s latest entry-grade turntable is its simplest yet, with button-based playback and a unique Repeat function. As well as one-press play and tonearm raising/lowering, the Repeat mode sends the tonearm back to the beginning once it has played the entire record, no manual intervention required.

The tonearm comes equipped with an Audio-Technica AT-3600L moving magnet cartridge, attached to a fixed headshell and counterweight. The motorised arm then eliminates the need to manually queue the record. A classic perspex dust cover completes the look, without any obvious visual cues this turntable is fully automated.

The minimal-looking Victrola Automatic takes design inspiration from Victrola’s other models, including the Bluetooth equipped Hi-Res and Sonos compatible Stream. An illuminated power button at the front doubles as an output selector, letting you swap between RCA outputs (with switchable preamp to use with either powered external speakers or a higher-end system with its own preamp) and Bluetooth, for wireless listening.

This turntable is very much aimed at vinyl newcomers, and carries a suitably entry-level price. Expect to pay $199 when the Victrola Automatic goes on sale later this Spring. It’ll be available directly from the Victrola website in the US, and all the usual third party retailers. There’s no word yet on a wider worldwide release.

Consider yourself a more modern audiophile? The Victrola Stream Sapphire might be a better bet. This uprated version of the Stream Carbon keeps its Sonos compatibility, but adds Roon and UPnP streaming support, as well as 24-bit/48kHz lossless FLAC audio.

It’s equipped with Ortofon 2M Blue cartridge, the plinth is wrapped in walnut veneer, and the motor has been upgraded for quieter, more accurate brushless unit. Expect to pay $1499 in order to add one to your music setup.

Tom Morgan-Freelander Deputy Editor About A tech addict from about the age of three (seriously, he's got the VHS tapes to prove it), Tom's been writing about gadgets, games and everything in between for the past decade, with a slight diversion into the world of automotive in between. As Deputy Editor, Tom keeps the website ticking along, jam-packed with the hottest gadget news and reviews. When he's not on the road attending launch events, you can usually find him scouring the web for the latest news, to feed Stuff readers' insatiable appetite for tech. Areas of expertise Smartphones/tablets/computing, cameras, home cinema, automotive, virtual reality, gaming