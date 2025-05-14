Good grief, this Pro-Ject vinyl player is perfect for Charlie Brown fans

If you’re a vinyl lover that’s ever dreamed of spinning vinyl with Snoopy, then your wallet should be concerned. Pro-Ject has just dropped the perfect deck for Charlie Brown fans. The Peanuts Turntable is the latest limited-edition vinyl player from Pro-Ject, celebrating 75 years of the beloved comic strip in gloriously musical style.

Built on Pro-Ject’s tried-and-true T1 BT platform, this isn’t just a pretty plinth, it’s got the guts to match its nostalgia. You’re getting an Ortofon OM 10 cartridge right out of the box, a glass platter thick enough to double as Linus’ blanket, and Bluetooth to keep it wire-free for the modern-day listeners who want to connect their tunes to a speaker.

But let’s be honest, you’re here for the looks. Pro-Ject’s Peanuts Turntable wears its love for the strip proudly, with comic panel art splashed across the base. There’s a bespoke acrylic record plate that captures Charlie Brown in his timeless, if slightly tragic, pose. If vinyl is your medium of choice, this is probably one of the best turntables you could buy.

Handmade in Europe, the build on this turntable is some serious business. It’s made with precision CNC machining, an anti-resonant sub-platter design, and an aluminium tonearm. This Pro-Ject player is ready to belt out everything from jazz standards to indie deep cuts, whether through classic RCA cables or beamed to your headphones like Woodstock taking flight.

The Pro-Ject Peanuts Turntable will be available from June via authorised Pro-Ject retailers, with a price tag of £579/€599. In the UK, you can order it directly with Henley Audio.