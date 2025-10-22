Stuff

If you’re an Elvis fan, this player needs to be your next purchase

We Are Rewind's latest retro cassette player has a subtle nod to the King of Rock and Roll, while Pro-Ject's turntable is loud and proud

We Are Rewind Elvis Casette Player

If you’re even mildly into Elvis, let me make your next purchase decision very easy. Two audio legends have just dropped Elvis-themed music players themed around the King of Rock and Roll. Honestly, they’ve hit the sweet spot between kitsch and cool – you should start making space on your shelves.

We Are Rewind has released a limited edition Elvis cassette player. This isn’t some dusty museum piece, it’s based on the brand’s popular WE-001, which already earned a bit of a cult following for blending retro aesthetics with properly modern features. Now it’s dressed up for the King himself: matte black, gold accents, and a whole lot of swagger. It clearly borrows inspiration from the iconic ‘68 Comeback Special. You know, the one with the giant red Elvis sign?

Inside the box, you get a remastered cassette of Elvis’ Christmas Album. Arguably the only festive album that makes crooning about snowflakes feel seductive. The hardware itself is properly up to speed, too – for a cassette player. You get Bluetooth 5.1, a built-in rechargeable battery that gets you 12 hours, a headphone jack, and even line-in recording.

Pro-Ject Elvis turntable

On the vinyl side of things, Pro-Ject has unveiled its own tribute with the Elvis Turntable. This one’s for the analogue crowd who like their hi-fi with a splash of Vegas. It’s part of Pro-Ject’s Artist Collection – the same one that’s previously churned out decks styled after Metallica and the Beatles. With the Elvis edition, Pro-Ject’s gone for a CNC-machined plinth that lights up the ‘Elvis’ logo in glowing letters thanks to integrated, dimmable LEDs.

Underneath all that glowing bravado is a very real audiophile turntable. It comes with a 9-inch aluminium tonearm, a Sumiko Rainier cartridge already fitted (so you’re not faffing about with tiny screws and tweezers), a beefy 1.7kg glass platter for that stable spin, and electronic switching between 33 and 45 RPM. This is a proper piece of kit that just happens to look like it might start singing “Jailhouse Rock” if you stare at it long enough.

If you’re an Elvis fan, this player needs to be your next purchase – and yes, I do mean both of them. The We Are Rewind x Elvis Limited Edition Box Set is available for pre-order for $199/€179 exclusively online. The Pro-Ject Elvis Turntable is available to order now from Henley Audio for £1199/€1399.

