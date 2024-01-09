Hisense’s Mini LED TV line-up goes big with new 100-inch ULED X model

We know that Mini LED technology outperforms traditional LCD TVs with deeper blacks, brighter whites, better contrast ratios, and wider colour gamuts. Taking advantage of the display tech, Hisense is pushing its offering further with its latest line-up of top TVs across the ULED and ULED X ranges. The new range includes a jaw-dropping 100-inch ULED X model that could practically double as your living room wall.

The ULED series is Hisense’s more wallet-friendly offering. It includes the U6N, U7N, and U8N models, which range from a modest 55 inches to a whopping 85 inches. These TVs come loaded with Google TV, and they’re kitted out with fancy features like Dolby Vision, IMAX Enhanced, and Filmmaker Mode for a cinema-like experience. And for the brightness buffs, these screens can blaze up to 3000 nits.

And if you’re a gamer, the 144Hz refresh rate is sure to catch your eye. Hisense’s latest are ready to handle fast-paced games with lower input lag and all sorts of compatibility perks like G-Sync and Freesync Premium Pro. Plus, the U7N and U8N models pack the Hisense Hi-View Engine Pro chipset. It delivers AI processing that tweaks the picture to perfection, even recognizing faces to enhance HDR and other details.

Now, for those who measure their TV in yardsticks rather than inches, there’s the colossal 100-inch U76N model. A sequel to last year’s giant, this behemoth also offers a 144Hz display at 4K UHD and IMAX Enhanced capabilities. It’s like having a cinema in your house, minus the sticky floors and overpriced popcorn.

Moving up the range, you’ll find the ULED X line-up. Our favourite here is the 98UX, flaunting a 5,000 nits display and over 10,000 dimming zones for ultra-fine picture quality. But the real showstopper is the 110UX. It’s a 110-inch titan with over 40,000 dimming zones and a face-melting 10,000 nits of brightness. This monster covers 95% of the BT.2020 colour palette and packs a more advanced chipset for better AI image processing. Of course, you also get all the other smart features from the ULED range.

While they’re currently debuting at CES, both of Hisense’s new line-ups are set to hit the market later this year. First to arrive is the 100-inch U76N, hitting shelves later in January. There’s no word on pricing yet, but let’s be honest, if you’re eyeing up a 110-inch telly, you’re probably not clipping coupons.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around six years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home