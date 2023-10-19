Best smart TV OS 2023: which TV platform is best for you?

The best smart TV OS (or operating system, if you prefer) should be easy to use, support all the main streaming apps and services, and look good in the process.

With so many different smart TV operating systems out there from the likes of LG, Samsung, Google, and more, it can get a bit confusing. That’s why we’ve rounded up some of the best smart TV OSs around, to help make your choice that little bit easier.

What is the best smart TV OS in 2023?

Below, you’ll find a selection of some of the best smart TV OSs around. There’s no particular right answer as to which is the overall top choice, as it depends on your needs and/or what TV you want to buy. Some of them are exclusive to certain brands (like LG and WebOS, for example), while others like Fire TV and Google TV, can be found on TVs made by different manufacturers.

WebOS (LG)

WebOS 6.0 is one of the best smart TV OS for multiple reasons. It offers one of the most attractive UI designs on our list for a start, with a large, full-screen app layout that’s as easy to navigate as it is beautiful to look at. It’s got all the major apps most people would need as well, including the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Now TV, and more. Combined with support for voice assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, you definitely won’t be disappointed if you opt for an LG TV.

Tizen OS (Samsung)

Samsung’s homegrown Tizen OS is up there with the very best options available, thanks to its clear layout and easy useability. Everything you need is just a few button presses away, and you have the bonus of Samsung TV Plus too, which offers a wide selection of free internet-based TV channels. Access to apps (with all the major ones present and accounted for), media, devices, and the Gaming Hub is intuitive, with the latter unlocking the power of cloud gaming without the need for any external device bar a Bluetooth controller. With Samsung’s Bixby smart assistant and Amazon Alexa supported in certain models, you’re getting a lot of bang for your buck overall — particularly if you’re a gamer.

Fire TV

Amazon’s Fire TV OS can be found across a variety of devices, including its various Fire TV streaming sticks, as well as being built into certain TVs from the likes of Hisense and Toshiba. The interface is clean and easy to navigate, and while it naturally will spotlight more Amazon Prime Video content given its nature, all of the major streaming apps and services from Netflix and Disney+, to BBC iPlayer and more are all present and accounted for. Depending on your device, you’ll also (naturally) get to enjoy built-in Alexa voice assistant smarts too.

Google TV

Replacing the older Android TV back in 2022, Google TV is, in essence, a version of Android customised for use on the big screen. Manufacturers that use Google TV in their sets include Sony, Hisense, and TCL. The biggest benefit of this is the fact that you have access to a whole host of Android apps directly on your telly, which includes practically every streaming service under the sun. Better yet, Google TV has built-in Chromecast smarts, letting you stream/cast content from a Chrome browser or your Android smartphone or tablet without a fuss. Google Assistant is also thrown in, letting you control things with the sound of your beautiful voice.

Roku TV

Roku TV is, in essence, a big-screen version of the OS found on the company’s streaming sticks and boxes. Navigation is easy, with all major apps supported, though it does perhaps have a more dated, overall simpler look compared to the swanker offerings above. It comes with free access to Roku Channel, which is a similar service to Samsung TV Plus, with plenty of free internet TV channels to enjoy. If you hook up an HDTV antenna to a Roku TV, you can also make use of a fully-fledged program guide for easy access.

