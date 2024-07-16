These Sony XM5-rivalling ANC headphones are a Prime Day bargain

I’m a big fan of the 1More Sonoflow. These over-ear noise cancelling headphones are a wallet-friendly alternative to spendy models like the Sony XM5 and Sennheiser Momentum 4. Well, they’re even more wallet-friendly during this year’s Amazon Prime Day sales, with the price slashed to just $60/£61.

The Sonoflow was a great deal at the original $100/£99 retail price, but US shoppers can currently bag a pair from Amazon for $60 – that’s 25% off an already keen price. UK customers get an equally juicy discount, at just £51.

You’re getting well-balanced audio for your cash, along with high quality LDAC codec support, effective noise cancellation and stellar battery life. Plus the ‘phones come in a carry case to keep them save while travelling, and fold down to save on space – something the much more expensive Sony XM5s can’t do.

In my four star review I said the 1More Sonoflow managed to deliver “clean, well-rounded sound in a set of cans that are both comfortable and portable, thanks to the fold-up design.” If you’ve been putting up with sub-par sound from the buds that came bundled with your smartphone, these cans are easily worth the investment.

If you’re more of a fitness fanatic, the 1More Open Ear might be a better buy. These open-style earphones have an IPX5 water resistance rating, and leave your ear canals unobstructed to better hear your surroundings – essential if you’re working out in busy areas. Hooks hold them in place over your ears, while the charging case can supply a total of 30 hours’ listening time between trips to a plug socket.

They originally retailed for £70, but right now can be had for £49 – that’s a 30% discount. The reductions aren’t quite so generous over at Amazon US, but you can still get the one-time $70 earbuds for $56. That’s 20% less than retail.