Your shortcut to a sensational summer with Hisense TVs

If there’s one thing we can be sure of this summer, it’s that the UK’s weather will be fickle. By spoiling our schemes for barbecues, picnics and beach days with downpours, or by delivering heat so crippling that venturing outside is akin to hiking across the Sahara, the British climate is essentially telling us one thing: have a backup plan.

And as backups go, what could be better than having an incredible new big-screen TV in the living room? We’re talking the sort of device that’ll make your summer spectacular no matter what’s going on outside – and whether you’re watching sport, enjoying a gaming marathon or immersing yourself in a movie, Hisense’s 2024 range has you covered.

Hisense E7N PRO series

Let’s start big. The E7N PRO (prices start at £999) is available in sizes from 55in all the way up to 100in… and shows just why Hisense is the world leader when it comes to supersized tellies.

The headline feature of this QLED model is that it has Full Array Local Dimming, ensuring colours pop and shadows loom with suitable inky darkness in addition to the brilliance of Quantum Dot colour.

With its AI processor, it’s primed for action – be it sport or gaming. Fans of football, cricket, athletics and more will appreciate the AI Sports Mode – which boosts motion clarity and detail – and Ultra Motion smoothing. Both of these ensure the fast-paced on-screen content moves with slick precision. It also boasts Dolby Vision and Atmos support – the Atmos audio is provided by the integrated 2.1 system with built-in subwoofer.

Speaking of motion, the E7N PRO’s 144Hz Game Mode Pro and AMD FreeSync Premium support make gaming on the latest consoles an effortlessly fluid experience, no matter how frenetic the gameplay. This TV also features Game Bar, allowing direct access to settings without having to leave the game screen.

Hisense U7N series

This feature-packed Mini LED PRO series sits at the heart of the 2024 Mini LED lineup, the U7N (available in 55in to 100in sizes, starting at £1299) offers something for everyone. The new Hi-View Engine Pro ensures any HDR content looks at its glorious best. Audio prowess is provided by a superb 2.1 system with a powerful built in subwoofer and supplemented by Dolby Atmos. It’s feature packed in other ways, too; IMAX Enhanced is brilliant for movies, there’s a Sports Mode and Freely is on board, too. Hisense’s Total HDR Solution brings in support for all major HDR types (Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and HLG).

Hisense U8N series

The U8N (from £1799) is Hisense’s 2024 flagship, available in 65in and 75in sizes with a superb design and solar-powered remote. It boasts twice the HDR levels of U7N (3000 vs 1500), serving up the best viewing experience possible through, a Low-Reflection Screen (offering a glare-free image in bright rooms) to its Mini LED PRO backlighting. And it also features superb 2.1.2 audio, too.

What is Mini LED PRO?

Behind the screen are thousands of tiny LED lights, each smaller than a grain of sand. Arranged in small groups, these LEDs can be lit and extinguished with extreme precision, ensuring each area of the image is perfectly illuminated. The result is brilliant brightness and extreme darkness – a dynamic, punchy level of contrast that’ll suck viewers right in.

For more information on these and other models in the stunning Hisense 2024 television lineup, visit Hisense UK

More Hisense 2024 TV highlights

Freely

Included on all these of models and all 2024 Hisense 4K TVs, Freely is a brand-new streaming service combining live broadcast with on-demand content – and as the name suggests, it’s free. It streams top series, sport and movies without the need for an aerial – all you need is wi-fi.

Solar Remote

Sick of dry batteries in your clicker? The U7N and U8N come with Hisense’s award-winning Solar Remote, which uses solar panels and a lithium capacitor to keep it going and going.

Dolby Atmos

The U7N, U8N and E7N PRO all come with Dolby Atmos, which can use the integrated speakers to create 3D audio, precisely placing sound effects to enhance depth and realism.

