This 4K Hisense ULED TV just became a must-buy with a huge £700 off

If you’d previously written off upgrading your TV to one of the best 4K sets for being way out of your price range, this deal might change your mind. The 4K Hisense ULED U7N TV offers excellent picture quality and immersion – and it’s £700 off right now.

Right now, you can buy the 55-inch Hisense ULED U7N TV for £599 rather than the regular retail price of £1299. That’s a huge saving of £700 or 55% off! You can score this deal when you order the TV from Amazon or other retailers in the UK.

Hisense’s U7N TV uses Ultra LED (ULED) technology. This means you get enhanced colour, contrast, and brightness, for a start. Quantum Dot Colour tech lets you enjoy a wider colour gamut with support for a billion hues. This leaves you with more vibrant and lifelike images – making it better to soak in the atmosphere from your couch. Full Array Local Dimming ensures deeper blacks and brighter whites, providing a more dynamic and realistic picture.

There’s support for IMAX Enhanced and Dolby Vision. Plus, that’s all without even mentioning the U7N’s speedy 120Hz refresh rate, which lets you watch your favourite content with crystal-clear clarity and smoothness. Hisense also threw in support for Dolby Atmos sound, your ears will also thank you for the rich and detailed tones, bringing whatever you’re watching to life.

The Hisense U7N ranges from 55-inch to a colossal 100-inch, so you can pick whichever size you need. While the 55-inch is the best deal, all the sizes are on offer. The 65-inch is down to £849, the 75-inch is down to £1099, the 85-inch is down to £1563, and the huge 100-inch TV is down to £2599.