I’d knock down walls to get these huge Hisense TVs into my house

I hope whoever decided Hinense’s TV division would take “go big or go home” to heart got a big raise; it’s already one of the first names I think of for ‘ultra-large’ 4K TVs over 98in, and it shows no signs of slowing down at this year’s CES. There’s a new 116in set on the way with a new RGB mini-LED backlight, and the firm is going even bigger for its first ever microLED effort.

First up, the 116UX – which is more than twice the size of the set in my living room, and so big I’m not actually sure I could fit it through the front door. It’s first in line for Hisense’s new TriChroma backlight tech, which apparently delivers greater colour coverage an even a QD-OLED panel can mange.

The RGB local dimming – with thousands of individual red, blue and green LEDs – can reproduce an outstanding 97% of the BT.2020 colour space. Arguably more impressive is the extreme 10,000 nit peak brightness, which on a set this big means you’ve basically got to grab sunscreen as well as popcorn before settling in for your next movie night. The low glare panel should have better viewing angles than a regular LCD too, so there’s no need to fight over the best seat in the house.

Considering its gigantic 116in size, the 116UX is an impressively svelte 40mm thick. It has all the connections you’d expect, including HDMI eARC. Expect all the picture standards, including HDR10, IMAX Enhanced and Dolby Vision IQ.

116UX TVs destined for North America will run Google TV – it’s unclear if European sets will use Hisense’s own VIDAA system – and will pack a substantial 6.2.2-channel speaker system.

There’s no word on price or availability just yet – but I’d suggest breaking out the tape measure before reaching for your credit card.

Want to go even bigger? Hisense will have you covered from 2026. The 136MX is the firm’s first ready-for-retail TV with MicroLED tech, which delivers per-pixel light and colour just like an OLED – only without the limited brightness and likelihood of screen burn-in.

The 136in beast has over 24 million microscopic LEDs, which deliver basically infinite contrast and can reach a heady 10,000 nits peak brightness. There’s not an OLED around that can get close to that. It’ll cover 95% of the BT2020 colour space, and the panel has black nanocrystals embedded in it to reduce reflectivity.

This is one of those “if you have to ask, you can’t afford it” deals, though Hisense hasn’t actually announced specifics. Expect more information (and hopefully some more opportunities to see one in person) over the next twelve months.