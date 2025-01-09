Stuff

SanDisk turned Fortnite’s Peely into an adorable SSD

Banana-flavoured external storage comes with in-game loot

Tom Morgan-Freelander
Peely superfans will want to get in line for Fortnite‘s latest collab: SanDisk has teamed up with the gaming giant for fruit-flavoured versions of its USB Flash Drive and Portable SSD, and each one is packing an exclusive in-game item to show off at your next Victory Royale.

The Western Digital-owned storage specialist also gave mobile content creators some love at this year’s CES, with a MagSafe-compatible external SSD.

It was the banana-inspired duo that first caught my eye, though. The pocket-sized portable SSD has a contrasting blue carry handle and Peely’s distinctive emoticon-style face – which isn’t so offensively Fortnite that non-gamers will be put off from picking one up.

SanDisk has a bunch of capacities planned up to 2TB. The Portable SSD plays nicely with PlayStation and Xbox consoles as well as Macs and PCs, and can manage up to 800MB/s read speeds over a USB 3.2 Gen 2 connection. Fortnite players get a code to unlock a pickaxe in-game. Prices start at £79 for 1TB of storage, and pre-orders are open on the Sandisk website right now.

The matching USB flash drive gets a redeemable in-game wrap. I’m a little surprised SanDisk has stuck with USB-A rather than USB-C, but it makes sense seeing how most of the current console generation has more type-A than type-C connections. Read speeds top out at 130mb/s over USB 3.2 Gen 1 here, and there’s a choice of 64, 128 and 256GB capacities. It’s on sale right now, with prices kicking off at just £8 for the 64GB version.

SanDisk Creator Phone SSD with MagSafe

The new SanDisk Creator Phone SSD with MagSafe, meanwhile, might be a bit of a mouthful – but it’ll surely come in handy for the mobile creator crowd. It magnetically hooks onto the back of any MagSafe compatible phone or phone case, with a loop-around USB-C cable delivering up to 950MB/s write and 1000MB/s read speeds depending on the handset.

If you’ve got a newer Pro iPhone, you’ll be able to record 4K 60fps ProRes videos straight to the SSD, which can hold either 1TB or 2TB of footage. The silicone shell gives a reassuring three meter drop protection, and the whole thing is IP65 water and dust resistant, so a short shower or tumble in the dirt won’t spell disaster.

It’ll go on sale later in the Spring, for £92 for a 1TB model – which includes a month’s subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud in the box.

