Hoarding documents or rendering endless video: the best portable SSDs give your workflow some much-needed breathing space. And if you’re in the market for a storage expansion, this is the list you need.

From pocket-friendly plug-ins to rugged drives that can withstand some serious fieldwork, the round-up below features our pick of the best portable SSDs for every user. Whether you need somewhere to stash gigabytes of game files or terabytes of 4K footage, we’ve picked out a cache of external drives for different needs and budgets.

If you’re not sure where to begin, you’ll also find some useful tips and insights down below our list. Read on, then write on.

The best portable SSDs you can buy today

The featherweight filer: Kingston XS1000

Like your average filing cabinet, this storage solution has a metal skin. That’s where the similarities end. At 29g, the XS1000 is lighter than six sheets of A4, while its dimensions are barely bigger than a standard flash drive. Plus read/write rates of 1050MB/s mean it can process files approximately 1050 times faster than you thumbing through an office drawer.

The sturdy stash: SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD V2

Most data experts agree that drives are safer inside your backpack than on the outside. But if you like to live dangerously, try this SanDisk number: forged from aluminium and reinforced with silicone, a built-in loop makes it easy to lash to your pack. Streamlined but sturdy, its USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 interface also unlocks top-tier transfer times.

The bouncy backup: Samsung T7 Shield

Back in the days of physical disks, one drop was all it took to lose your entire library. Not with solid state: thanks to a rubber jacket, this shielded stash can shake off a fall from three metres. It’s water-resistant too, although its sleeve helps to handle the heat when you’re pushing it hard – so you shouldn’t need to dunk it for extra cooling.

The express expansion: Glyph Atom PRO

As Uncle Ben never said, “with high resolutions come massive file sizes.” And when you’re working in 8K, a tardy drive can leave you twiddling thumbs for hours. Turbocharge your workflow with this SSD: Thunderbolt 3 connectivity helps it hit up to 2800MB/s. Paired with a max capacity of 8TB, that makes it the biggest and fastest on this page.

The video volume: Crucial X10 Pro

Goldilocks didn’t need a portable SSD in the fairytale. But if she becomes a content creator in a modern reboot, this drive is just right. Smaller than Daddy Bear’s credit card, it can rig directly to an iPhone 15 for ProRes porridge recording. It’s plenty fast enough to keep up with your 4K breakfast edits, while the aluminium housing and IP55 rating are handy if you need to exit your studio, pursued by a bear.

The reinforced roamer: LaCie Rugged Mini

Nothing says travel-proof quite like a bright orange bumper. Designed for shooters on the move, this compact companion can take a bit of rough and tumble. Drops, dust and water don’t pose a threat, while read speeds are up there with the best. And thanks to USB-C connectivity, it works with pretty much any device in your rucksack.

The military-grade mod: ASUS TUF Gaming AS1000 Plus

Not everyone needs a 2000MB/s SSD that passes US military drop tests. But if you’re the kind of gamer who rage quits after a Fifa defeat, this one’s worth a look. Proofed against shocks, moisture and extreme temps, it’ll easily survive your next two-nil tantrum. Dashboard software lets you monitor metrics, while a thermal pad and aluminium chassis stay cool even if you don’t.

The light-up library: Lexar SL660 BLAZE

Lights don’t do anything to improve performance, but they sure make your gaming rig look nice. Built to be on show, this desktop drive sits pretty beside your monitor. Docked on the optional stand, its sandblasted finish cuts a dash, while RGB LEDs deliver glow to go with your existing setup. Ready to play? 2000MB/s transfers are anything but ugly.

The console companion: WD_BLACK P40 Game Drive

Console need a reload? Styled like an ammo pack, this shockproof USB-C drive is made for taking game files on the go. Hooked up to the latest PlayStation or Xbox hardware, it delivers a storage boost of up to 2TB. Rapid-fire read/write rates won’t slow your loading times, while Windows players with a signature hue can tweak the RGB lights around the rim.

How to choose the best portable SSD

Looking to buy the best portable SSD but don’t know where to start? Here are some things to consider:

Capacity: Gone are the days of tiny SSD capacities, but you’ll still pay more for extra storage. Most start at 500GB, rising up to 4TB. The biggest cap out at 8TB, with a price to match.

Gone are the days of tiny SSD capacities, but you’ll still pay more for extra storage. Most start at 500GB, rising up to 4TB. The biggest cap out at 8TB, with a price to match. Speeds: File transfer rates can throttle your performance. Need a speedy workflow? Look for a USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 drive, which uses two data lanes to achieve read and write speeds north of a rapid 2000MB/s.

File transfer rates can throttle your performance. Need a speedy workflow? Look for a USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 drive, which uses two data lanes to achieve read and write speeds north of a rapid 2000MB/s. Connectivity: USB-C is now the standard interface for portable SSDs. Most work with Windows and Mac, plus Android and iOS devices. Many also play nice with PlayStation and Xbox consoles, but double-check the specs.

USB-C is now the standard interface for portable SSDs. Most work with Windows and Mac, plus Android and iOS devices. Many also play nice with PlayStation and Xbox consoles, but double-check the specs. Encryption: Many drives feature some degree of drop-resistance, to keep files safe even if you fling them around. Most SSDs also offer 256-bit hardware encryption, so you can secure your data from prying eyes.

Now check out Stuff’s guide to the best laptops you can buy.