How 100in TV world leader Hisense is bringing the big-screen experience to fans

As the excitement builds for UEFA EURO 2024TM, football fans around the world are gearing up to experience the tournament in the best possible way. Hisense, a global leader in consumer electronics and home appliances, is at the forefront of this movement, offering cutting-edge technology that promises to elevate the at-home viewing experience.

Ranked No.2 globally for TV shipments and holding the top spot for 100in TV shipments in both 2023 and Q1 2024 according to Omdia, Hisense’s technological prowess is undeniable. As the official partner of UEFA EURO 2024TM, Hisense is set to bring the big-screen experience to fans like never before. And we’ve rounded up some of the best products to help elevate your match day experience:

Hisense launches ‘BEYOND GLORY’ campaign to offer hero products for football fans

Hisense ULED TV U7N

The 4K Hisense ULED TV U7N delivers superior picture quality and immersion, with advanced features and state-of-the-art technology to help make the beautiful game come to life in your living room.

Hisense ULED TV U7N

Its Ultra LED (ULED) technology enhances color, contrast, and brightness, for a start, while Quantum Dot Color lets you enjoy a wider color gamut, resulting in more vibrant and lifelike images — all the better to soak in the atmosphere from the comfort of your couch. The Full Array Local Dimming feature also ensures deeper blacks and brighter whites, providing a more dynamic and realistic picture. This is particularly crucial for football matches, where the contrast between the pitch, players, and crowd can significantly impact the viewing experience.

That’s all without even mentioning its speedy 120Hz refresh rate, which lets you see every pass, tackle, and goal with crystal-clear clarity and smoothness. With support for Dolby Atmos sound, your ears will also thank you for the rich and detailed tones, bringing the roar of the crowd to life.

Hisense Laser TV L9H

For those looking to take their viewing experience to the next level, the Hisense Laser TV L9H is the ultimate choice — especially if you’re looking for a 100in+ screen, even 120in, for huge watch parties. A cutting-edge ultra short throw projector, the L9H uses TriChroma Laser technology to deliver stunningly accurate colours and exceptional brightness. With a 4K UHD resolution, every detail of the match will be rendered with incredible clarity, while its wide colour gamut and high dynamic range (HDR) capabilities ensure that the picture quality is second to none, providing a truly immersive viewing experience.

Hisense Laser TV L9H

And if you’ve got a large gathering and are worried about the sound being drowned out by guests, don’t be. The L9H is equipped with a powerful built-in sound system that delivers clear and immersive audio, with Dolby Atmos support to help ensure that the sound quality matches the stunning visuals.

Hisense Home Appliances

While Hisense is renowned for its TVs, the brand also offers a range of home appliances that can also help upgrade your UEFA EURO 2024TM experience to the next level.

Hisense Refrigerator RQ760N4IFE

One of these is the Refrigerator RQ760N4IFE, which is designed to keep your food and drinks perfectly chilled, ensuring you have everything you need for a match-day feast. With a spacious 577-litre capacity, it offers ample storage for snacks and beverages, while its Triple Cooling technology is perfect for quickly chilling drinks and snacks, so you’re always ready for the next match.

Hisense Air Conditioner Energy Pro X

If you’ve got a particularly large gathering, you can also snap up the Hisense Wine Cabinet JC-122W as well. Holding up to 46 bottles behind a UV-protected glass door, it has dual temperature zones for red and white wine, catering to all preferences. And once everyone is fed and hydrated, you can also help fend off the worst of the British summer with the new smart Hisense Air Conditioner Energy Pro X. It’s equipped with a high-density filter that removes dust and allergens from the air, giving hay fever the red card once and for all.

It’s all thanks to a clever Hi-Nano sterilization function, which can eliminate bacteria and viruses, providing a healthier and more comfortable environment for you and your guests. It’s a looker too, with a great texture that should blend into any home. And if that wasn’t enough, Hisense’s Smart Eye is clever enough to identify people’s positions, before intelligently adjusting temperature and humidity, air flow direction and speed. Its ‘Wind-Follows-You mode brings cooler wind, while the Avoid-You mode eliminates the discomfort caused by excessive cold. Throw in its High Energy Efficiency With A+++ rating, and you’ve got yourself a device with higher operational performance and greater energy savings.

Hisense Washing Machine Series 7S

Once the last pundit has given their take on the day’s events and everyone’s gone home, you can also take care of any spills and stains with the Washing Machine Series 7S, which is designed to handle the toughest stains, with a large 12kg capacity of washer and 10kg capacity of dryer, and dirt-busting Steam Wash feature for additional peace of mind. One of the smartest washing machines around, it has seven intelligent laundry sensors, all of which feed data into Hisense’s AI Super Wash feature to determine the most accurate and appropriate washing cycle — because the last thing you want to do after hosting a massive watch party is to get bogged down in the details of washing cycles.

Thanks to the 7S tumble dryer’s Power Steam function, which swiftly reduces wrinkles, softens clothes, and eliminates odours with steam, saving time, water, and energy compared to putting on a new wash. Whether you opt for the flagship 7S, or go for the 5S or 3S models in the series, you can rest assured you in safe hands.

StuffTV