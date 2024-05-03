You won’t believe how bright Hisense’s Mini LED TV is (or how big it is)

Hisense is back with its 2024 line-up of top TVs. They join a pretty impressive slate of new models already released from other brands this year. With these latest models, Hisense is promising TVs that are bigger than before, can get brighter than ever, and pack the MiniLED tech that outperforms traditional LCD TVs with deeper blacks and brighter whites.

There are a few models to pick from across Hisense’s 2024 range of TVs. And this year, size does matter, and Hisense proves it by stretching screens up to a whopping 110 inches with its latest offerings. They’re all also the first to come with Freely – new streaming service. It lets you stream live and on demand TV.

Headlining the range is the U9N, which redefines the phrase “go big or go home”. You can only buy it in 75-inch and 85-inch options. Packing 5,000 nits of peak brightness and a ludicrous 5,300 dimming zones, it’s clear Hisense isn’t messing about.

This TV is also potentially one of the best gaming TVs out there. It offers AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, Auto Game Mode, and Dolby Vision Gaming, all operating on a silky-smooth 144Hz panel. Designed with an anti-glare ultra-low reflection panel, the U9N ensures that no matter where you sit, you’ll have the best seat in the house.

As for the damage to your wallet, the U9N comes in at $2999 for the 75-inch model and a steeper $3,99 for the 85-inch variant.

What if you’re looking for something more affordable?

Starting with the U8N, available in 65-inch and 75-inch, it crams in a MiniLED display backed by an army of tiny LEDs for a picture so sharp you might cut yourself. Think incredibly deep blacks and dazzling brightness levels. Gamers and sports fanatics will drool over the 144Hz refresh rate. Plus, there’s the added bonus of a low-reflection screen that keeps things looking bright, no matter how much sunlight your room gets.

Then there’s the Hisense U7N, ranging from 55-inch to a colossal 100-inch. Quantum Dot Colour technology ensures that what you’re watching pops with over a billion hues. Features like IMAX Enhanced and Dolby Vision are just the cherries on top, adjusting the picture to your room conditions. The U6N comes in sizes from 50-inch to 75-inch, packing a punch with the Hi-View Engine for crisp colour and clarity. It’s the perfect choice for those who want a stellar viewing experience without needing to rearrange their living room furniture to accommodate a screen the size of a small country.

For the gamers, the E7N Pro is the weapon of choice. Available from 55-inch to 100-inch, it’s armed with a 144Hz Game Mode and AMD FreeSync Premium to ensure your gameplay is as smooth as a well-oiled machine. Additional features like AI Adaptive Depth and Ultra Motion technology take things up a notch.

And for those looking for something different, the Hisense C1 Smart Projector and L9 projector bring the big screen home. These options offer adjustable screen sizes that stretch up to 300 inches. They use TriChroma Laser Technology for a colour spectacle that’ll make you forget what the outside world looks like.

With so many models to pick from, there’s an option for any budget. The U8N starts at £1799/$1099, while the U7N is a bit more wallet-friendly starting at £1299/$650. For a balance of performance and price, the U6N kicks off at £799/$599, while the E7N Pro starts at £999. On the projector side, the C1 will set you back £1999, and the L9 starts from £3999. They’ll all be available to order directly from the brand.

