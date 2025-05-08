Hisense’s 2025 TV range looks great, but it’s the 100in TVs that really set it apart

Hisense has just dropped its 2025 TV line-up, and it’s a proper feast for the eyes. We’re talking massive screens, a return to OLED TVs, and some clever AI wizardry. There’s something for everyone within the range, and a partnership with Freely for streaming. But I’m drawn to the 100-inch behemoth on offer that you can’t help but be impressed by.

Sitting at the top of this giant pile of pixels are the U7Q, U7Q Pro, and U8Q Mini-LED models, with a 100-inch model proudly leading the charge. Hisense is leaning heavily into brightness, contrast, and vivid colour, thanks to the upgraded Mini LED tech and Quantum Dot Colour delivering over a billion shades. It’s not just a visual feast either – Dolby Atmos and a 165Hz Game Mode have been thrown in, so everything will look and sound amazing.

The A85Q OLED marks Hisense’s grand return to the OLED scene. It uses pixel-level dimming to draw deep blacks and razor-sharp contrasts. Hisense’s Colour Correction Technology adjusts over 40000 colours to deliver precision hues and realistic skin tones, while the built-in pixel maintenance should help fend off the dreaded burn-in.

If OLED isn’t your flavour, the E7Q PRO series might tick your boxes. The QLED range gets a fresh upgrade with screen sizes up to 100-inches, 4K resolution, Dolby Vision, and a gaming-first 144Hz refresh rate. The mid-tier A7Q also gets a size bump to 75-inches, all while retaining its Direct Lit Full Array goodness and the billion-shade Quantum Dot Colour magic.

Hisense isn’t just catering to those of us with living rooms the size of small aircraft hangars. The new 65-inch S7 Canvas TV aims squarely at the design-conscious crowd. Think art gallery vibes with customisable frames, a Hi-Matte Display that kills reflections, and an ultra-slim wall mount to help it blend into your decor.

For smaller spaces, the Freely-enabled A5Q and A4Q step up. No aerial? No problem. These compact tellies stream live and on-demand TV over Wi-Fi. You’ll find 4K Direct Lit LED panels, Dolby Atmos, and that same Quantum Dot Colour found in the big boys.

Hisense‘s 2025 TV range is set to hit the market later this year. Pricing hasn’t been officially confirmed just yet, but we’ll update you when those numbers come through. Expect the new models to be available via major retailers including Currys, Argos, and Amazon.