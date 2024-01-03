LG’s CineBeam Qube could be the portable 4K projector to beat this year

There’s no shortage of portable projects on the market, but LG’s latest entrant has us more than a little excited.

The LG CineBeam Qube, to give it its full name, cuts a striking figure for starters, thanks to its ultra-minimalist design. Although its press release description as an “art objet” is a little pretentious, there’s no arguing against its delightfully clean lines and utilitarian design.

We particularly love the look of the 360-degree rotatable handle, and overall, the whole ensemble exudes rather classy retro vibes. It looks so good in fact, that despite its easily stowable 80 x 135 x 135mm dimensions and easily manageable 1.49kg weight, we’d happily leave it out on a carefully curated sideboard for all the world to see.

Looks aside, it promises to offer one of the better portable projector experiences too, with a 4K resolution that beats out Full HD rivals like the Samsung Freestyle 2. With a maximum projected screen size of 120 inches, RGB laser tech for a 450000:1 contrast ratio, a brightness rating of 500 ANSI lumens, and a DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage of 154%, it should also provide bright and punchy performance for a projector in this portable class.

Powered by LG’s webOS 6.0 platform, it provides access to all the apps users are likely to ever need, including heavy hitters like Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, and more. There’s also iOS and Android streaming smarts thrown in, along with support for HDR10 and even a full-sized HDMI eARC port for proper device functionality without the need for any pesky adaptors.

There’s no release date or pricing information available at the moment, but we’re hoping to hunt down more details when we check the Cinebeam Qube out ourselves in person at CES 2024 in Vegas next week.

Esat Dedezade Contributor About Esat has been a gadget fan ever since his tiny four-year-old brain was captivated by a sound-activated dancing sunflower. From there it was a natural progression to a Sega Mega Drive, a brief obsession with hedgehogs, and a love for all things tech. After 7 years as a writer and deputy editor for Stuff, Esat ventured out into the corporate world, spending three years as Editor of Microsoft's European News Centre. Now a freelance writer, his appetite for shiny gadgets has no bounds. Oh, and like all good human beings, he's very fond of cats.