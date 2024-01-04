Dell’s supercharged XPS laptop lineup is very different – here’s how
There’s now a XPS 14 and XPS 16 to sit alongside the perennially popular XPS 13
Two years ago Dell used its CES event to launch the supercharged XPS 13 Plus laptop.
In 2024 it has again turned to revamp its crucial XPS line and roll out that design across three new laptops – the outgoing Plus design has now moved to the standard XPS 13. So far so expected, but there are now new 14 and 16in screen sizes. In other words, there’s now a XPS 16 and XPS 14 as well. We’re not sure as yet where this leaves the XPS 17, revised last year.
All three new laptops will be available during the next couple of months, starting at $1300, $1700 and $1900 respectively in the US. UK pricing has not yet been released.
In any case, all three boast Intel’s very latest hardware inside, with 14th generation Intel Core Ultra chips coming to the XPS 16 in addition to Nvidia GeForce RTX GPUs up to the GeForce RTX 4070.
The XPS 13 once again starts at a lightweight 1.17kg (2.6 pounds) and now boasts three display options – FHD+, QHD+ touch and 3K+ OLED touch. Again there are InfinityEdge displays with super thin bezels. Quad-speakers are present, with Dolby Atmos support. Plus all the XPS laptops have ExpressCharge meaning you can charge to 80% of battery life in an hour.
The XPS 14 is a bridge between the two other XPS models. It’s 21% lighter than the XPS 16 but still supports optional Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics.
All three laptops are available in graphite and platinum, made of CNC machined aluminum and Gorilla Glass 3 toughened glass. There’s a touch function key row atop the keyboard like the predecessor XPS 13 Plus and a seamlessly integrated glass touchpad as well as larger keyboard keycaps for more accurate typing.