Dell’s supercharged XPS laptop lineup is very different – here’s how

Two years ago Dell used its CES event to launch the supercharged XPS 13 Plus laptop.

In 2024 it has again turned to revamp its crucial XPS line and roll out that design across three new laptops – the outgoing Plus design has now moved to the standard XPS 13. So far so expected, but there are now new 14 and 16in screen sizes. In other words, there’s now a XPS 16 and XPS 14 as well. We’re not sure as yet where this leaves the XPS 17, revised last year.

All three new laptops will be available during the next couple of months, starting at $1300, $1700 and $1900 respectively in the US. UK pricing has not yet been released.

In any case, all three boast Intel’s very latest hardware inside, with 14th generation Intel Core Ultra chips coming to the XPS 16 in addition to Nvidia GeForce RTX GPUs up to the GeForce RTX 4070.

The XPS 13 once again starts at a lightweight 1.17kg (2.6 pounds) and now boasts three display options – FHD+, QHD+ touch and 3K+ OLED touch. Again there are InfinityEdge displays with super thin bezels. Quad-speakers are present, with Dolby Atmos support. Plus all the XPS laptops have ExpressCharge meaning you can charge to 80% of battery life in an hour.

The XPS 14 is a bridge between the two other XPS models. It’s 21% lighter than the XPS 16 but still supports optional Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics.

All three laptops are available in graphite and platinum, made of CNC machined aluminum and Gorilla Glass 3 toughened glass. There’s a touch function key row atop the keyboard like the predecessor XPS 13 Plus and a seamlessly integrated glass touchpad as well as larger keyboard keycaps for more accurate typing.

Dan Grabham Editor-in-Chief About Dan is Editor-in-chief of Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. Our Editor-in-Chief is a regular at tech shows such as CES in Las Vegas, IFA in Berlin and Mobile World Congress in Barcelona as well as at other launches and events. He has been a CES Innovation Awards judge. Dan is completely platform agnostic and very at home using and writing about Windows, macOS, Android and iOS/iPadOS plus lots and lots of gadgets including audio and smart home gear, laptops and smartphones. He's also been interviewed and quoted in a wide variety of places including The Sun, BBC World Service, BBC News Online, BBC Radio 5Live, BBC Radio 4, Sky News Radio and BBC Local Radio. Areas of expertise Computing, mobile, audio, smart home