Sennheiser has a tuneful trio of new headphones and earphones

Sennheiser earphones and headphones routinely rank among the best in the business, so I always sit up and pay attention when new models arrive. Three new pairs landed at the same time at this year’s CES show: the Momentum True Wireless 4 earphones, Accentum Plus over-ears, and Momentum Sport fitness earbuds.

I think I’ll feel most at home with the Momentum True Wireless 4. These true wireless in-ears are the successor to 2022’s excellent Momentum True Wireless 3, which gave heavy hitters such as Bose and Sony a run for their money with stellar sound, effective noise cancelling and a slick companion app.

The 2024 model gets a redesigned antenna, for a stronger wireless signal with fewer dropouts, and has been upgraded to Bluetooth 5.4. Snapdragon Sound provides aptX Lossless listening, while Auracast support can handle one-to-many broadcasts once the tech sees wider adoption.

Sennheiser’s engineers have also retuned the dynamic drivers, so I’m expecting great things on the audio front, and boosted the adaptive ANC for fewer interruptions from the outside world. Battery life has been boosted, too; the buds can now manage up to 7.5 hours of listening before a trip to the charging case, which suports USB-C and Qi wireless refuelling. That’s 30 minutes more than the outgoing Momentum True Wireless 3 could do.

The Momentum True Wireless 4 is launching in black copper, metallic silver and graphite colours, with prices starting at £260/€300. Pre-orders open on the 15th of February.

Plus size model

Next up, the Accentum Plus over-ear cans put a more premium spin on the original Sennheiser Accentum. Those ANC headphones struck a fine balance between features, audio quality and price; expect more of the same here, only Plus-ier.

It appears the dynamic drivers remain unchanged, as does the 50 hour battery life, but button controls have been swapped for touch-sensitive surfaces on the ear cups, and Bluetooth has stepped up to aptX Adaptive. There’s also multipoint support. These headphones come with a travel case, which the base Accentum missed out on.

The Accentum Plus will go on sale from the 20th of February, in black and white colours, for £200/€230.

Simply sporty

The Momentum Sport is the more surprising of Sennheiser’s three new releases. These true wireless in-ears have built-in heart rate and body temperature sensors that can share directly to Apple Health, Garmin Connect, Strava and Peloton. Polar Flow is on board, too, complete with full biosensing analysis – a first for a non-Polar gadget.

A semi-open design helps keep you aware of your surroundings, even before turning on the transparency mode, and adaptive ANC keeps other gym-goers from disrupting your workouts. The buds are IP55 sweat resistant and have clog-resistant ear tips, so should survive a military-grade exercise regime. The case is IP54 rated, so almost as sturdy, and supports Qi wireless charging. Battery life is estimated at 6 hours from the buds and 24 hours total using the case.

Sporty Sennheiser earphones fans will have to wait until the 9th of April to get their hands on the Momentum Sport. They’ll ship in Polar Black, Burned Olive and Metallic Graphite colours, for £260/€330.

