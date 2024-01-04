LG’s Artificial Intelligence Agent robot isn’t as scary as it sounds

One of the best things about having a dog is being greeted like a returning war hero every time you walk in the front door – and now people with cats will be able to experience exactly the same feeling by buying the LG Artificial Intelligence Agent.

The two-wheeled, voice-controlled robot is powered by Qualcomm’s Robotics RB5 Platform, so it can recognise faces using its built-in camera and even analyse what kind of mood you’re in based on your facial expressions and tone of voice.

It’s much more than just a solo welcoming committee, though. It can provide transport updates, weather forecasts and calendar reminders before you leave the house in the morning, and while you’re out it’ll patrol your gaff and ping your phone if it spots any open windows or notices that you’ve left the living room lamp on.

Want to keep your old-fashioned analogue fur baby alongside your new robot one? It can also function as a pet monitor, so you can check in on them when you’re out. The LG Artificial Intelligence Agent also has sensors onboard for temperature, humidity and indoor air quality, so it’ll be able to connect to smart thermostats and other kit to keep your home cosy or cool.

Its leg joints are articulated, which LG reckons will allow it to “express emotions through movements” but should also make it feel a bit like you have your own Star Wars droid. Perhaps best of all, though, there’s no chance of it weeing all over the floor when you get back home after a long day at work.

There’s no confirmation of a price or release date for the LG Artificial Intelligence Agent yet, and I can’t help but feel it could do with a name that makes it sound less like it’s secretly plotting the downfall of humanity, but keep an eye out for more news on the robot uprising coming out of CES next week.

Tom Wiggins Contributor About Stuff's second Tom has been writing for the magazine and website since 2006, when smartphones were only for massive nerds and you could say “Alexa” out loud without a robot answering. Over the years he’s written about everything from MP3s to NFTs, played FIFA with Trent Alexander-Arnold, and amassed a really quite impressive collection of USB sticks. Areas of expertise A bit of everything but definitely not cameras.