Smeg’s latest high-performance blender wants to help you with that new year health kick

Looking to start a health kick in the new year? They say you are what you eat… or what you drink, if you’re considering a juice cleanse. Smeg just rolled out its latest masterpiece in the form of a high-performance blender that’s as sleek as it is smart. Say goodbye to your old, chunky blender that sounds like a jet engine and hello to this modern marvel, destined to become the star of your kitchen counter.

Let’s talk about style – because let’s face it, that’s what Smeg does best. This blender is not just a kitchen appliance; it’s a statement piece. Available in classy matte white and matte black, the blender is cool, sophisticated, and surprisingly powerful. The design? Minimalist lines meet chic finishes, perfect for those who appreciate the finer things in life.

But it’s not just a pretty face. This blender is a beast where it counts. With a 1.5-liter capacity and nine speed settings, it’s versatile enough to handle anything you throw at it – or in it. From fast-paced smoothie making to leisurely salad dressing blending, it’s got you covered.

Whether you’re concocting velvety smoothies, indulgent frozen desserts, or the silkiest of nut butters, Smeg’s latest gadget has you covered. It features five automatic programs, so you can crush ice, blend, and purée with the finesse of a Michelin-starred chef. The best part? There’s an automatic cleaning function. Just add water and soap, hit the button, and voilà – it cleans itself while you take a well-deserved break.

This blender also packs a nifty vacuum pump accessory that reduces oxidation, keeping your food fresher and preserving all those precious nutrients and flavours. Want to keep your culinary creations for later? Just pop them in the fridge, and they’ll stay fresh for longer.

Fancy levelling up your blending game at home? Smeg’s high-performance BLC01 blender is available to order directly from the brand, in Smeg’s flagship store, or from selected stockists. The price? This blender will set you back £499.95.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around six years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home