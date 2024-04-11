This Smeg coffee machine wants to help you make professional drinks at home

Looking to feed your caffeine addiction? While we can’t help you overcome it, we can tell you that we understand! And we can also recommend the best coffee machines for the tastiest caffeinated beverages. Smeg’s the latest to the party, offering a new machine that wants to help you make professional-quality drinks in your kitchen.

Smeg reckons it managed to shrink the essence of a bustling Italian coffee house into two countertop marvels. Dubbed the Mini Pro Espresso Coffee Machine, this bit of kit is Smeg’s pièce de résistance. It might be compact, but it packs a punch strong enough to turn your kitchen into the envy of professional baristas. The Mini Pro offers both manual and automatic coffee extraction, letting you switch from a hand-pumped lever to the simple press of a button.

Fancy yourself as a latte artist or cappuccino connoisseur? The machine’s actively heated bulkhead and frothing wand are your allies in the quest for coffee perfection. They ensure every cup comes out at just the right temperature, with milk frothed to creamy excellence. No Italian coffee experience is complete without the warmth of a pre-heated cup, and Smeg doesn’t disappoint. The machine’s passive cup warmer ensures your espresso shot glasses or latte mugs are toasty and ready for the brew.

You can grab the Mini Pro Espresso Coffee Grinder alongside it. Smeg’s engineers, likely fueled by copious amounts of coffee themselves, have gone bonkers with precision here. With 50 micro grinding steps, spread across three segments, this grinder woos coffee beans into submission. It promises superfine granules perfect for your espresso or a bit coarser if you’re fancying a latte. It’s got an antistatic machine and a 240g airtight bean hopper that together ensure your coffee is nothing short of sublime.

As expected from Smeg, style is never sacrificed for substance. Both machines are part of the contemporary Collezione line, flaunting brushed metal finishes and stainless-steel accents, alongside the iconic Smeg logo. Available in Matte White, Black, or Emerald Green for the coffee machine, and a brushed Stainless-Steel finish for the grinder, they promise not just a great cup of coffee but a dash of Italian elegance to your kitchen.

Ready to get your hands on these machines? The Mini Pro Espresso Coffee Machine will set you back £1300, while the Mini Pro Coffee Grinder will cost £250. Both will make their grand debut at the London Coffee Festival on 11th April 2024. After that, they’ll be available from June to order directly from Smeg or selected retailers.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around seven years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home