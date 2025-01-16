Stuff

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works

Home / Hot Stuff / This Smeg smart fridge will help you cut down on food waste

Hot StuffNewsSmart homeKitchen gadgetsSmeg
News, Smart home

This Smeg smart fridge will help you cut down on food waste

Smeg's smart fridge is designed with a better energy rating and has cooling systems inside to make your food stay fresh for longer

Connor Jewiss Connor Jewiss
Smeg's first Smart Fridge in a kitchen

You can hardly escape smart fridges these days. And while I’m not quite convinced you need the extra screen, I’ll take some extra tech that helps me cut down on food waste. That’s exactly what Smeg’s debut smart fridge offers, while still keeping the brand’s stylish design – albeit a little less retro.

It’s a four-door, American-style behemoth complete with a Dark Inox finish. It’s got LED lighting along the doors, stainless steel accents, and enough luxury vibes to make your kitchen feel like a cooking show set. It’s a bit of a change from the brand’s signature retro style, but I’m a fan of the more modern appliance.

But this isn’t just about good looks; Smeg’s gone all-in on functionality. The fridge’s Multiflow cooling system evenly distributes cold air to maintain optimal temperature and humidity. Inside, the Life Plus 0°C drawer is your go-to spot for keeping perishables like fish, meat, and cheese fresher for longer. Less waste, more savings, and no nasty surprises lurking at the back of your fridge.

On the front, there’s a crisp, white LED touchscreen that lets you adjust temperatures. You can also activate the Rapid Freezing mode, or engage Holiday Mode – which makes the fridge operate more efficiently while you’re away. The rather clever Multizone tech lets you convert the freezer into an extra 82 litres of fresh food storage. That’s a total of 425 litres to fill, all without ever having to defrost, thanks to a No Frost system.

Sustainability gets a big tick here too. With a D energy rating, this fridge is far from being an energy hog. It’s also whisper-quiet at just 39dB, which is ideal for tighter living spaces. The Smeg FQI60KD smart fridge is available now for £1,999 directly from Smeg.

Profile image of Connor Jewiss Connor Jewiss

About

Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around seven years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products.

Areas of expertise

Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home