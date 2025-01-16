This Smeg smart fridge will help you cut down on food waste

You can hardly escape smart fridges these days. And while I’m not quite convinced you need the extra screen, I’ll take some extra tech that helps me cut down on food waste. That’s exactly what Smeg’s debut smart fridge offers, while still keeping the brand’s stylish design – albeit a little less retro.

It’s a four-door, American-style behemoth complete with a Dark Inox finish. It’s got LED lighting along the doors, stainless steel accents, and enough luxury vibes to make your kitchen feel like a cooking show set. It’s a bit of a change from the brand’s signature retro style, but I’m a fan of the more modern appliance.

But this isn’t just about good looks; Smeg’s gone all-in on functionality. The fridge’s Multiflow cooling system evenly distributes cold air to maintain optimal temperature and humidity. Inside, the Life Plus 0°C drawer is your go-to spot for keeping perishables like fish, meat, and cheese fresher for longer. Less waste, more savings, and no nasty surprises lurking at the back of your fridge.

On the front, there’s a crisp, white LED touchscreen that lets you adjust temperatures. You can also activate the Rapid Freezing mode, or engage Holiday Mode – which makes the fridge operate more efficiently while you’re away. The rather clever Multizone tech lets you convert the freezer into an extra 82 litres of fresh food storage. That’s a total of 425 litres to fill, all without ever having to defrost, thanks to a No Frost system.

Sustainability gets a big tick here too. With a D energy rating, this fridge is far from being an energy hog. It’s also whisper-quiet at just 39dB, which is ideal for tighter living spaces. The Smeg FQI60KD smart fridge is available now for £1,999 directly from Smeg.