Here’s why I secretly love Samsung’s newest home appliances

Samsung's new fridge and washing machine have some of the smallest displays out of all the appliances with a screen slapped on

Samsung Smart Fridge and Washing Machine

Since I cover tech for a living, I probably shouldn’t admit this. But I do think there’s such a thing as too many screens – and not every machine needs one. That’s why I secretly love Samsung’s newest home appliances. In the unescapable reality where they all have screens on them, these new machines have much smaller displays.

Part of Samsung’s AI range, the new Bespoke fridge and washing machine/dryer duo are more about being practical. The fridge comes with a 9-inch AI Home display. That’s a step down from the hulking 21.5-inch monstrosity on the Family Hub models that makes me very happy. It’s small enough to not feel obnoxious while still letting you check on your grocery situation or tweak SmartThings settings. It’s also compatible with third-party smart devices, so you can manage them from your fridge screen.

The 7-inch screen on Samsung’s Bespoke AI Washer and Dryer set follows a similar vibe. It delivers real-time updates on wash cycles, monitors energy use, and even navigates menus with some semblance of simplicity. Again, this downsized screen approach feels like a better fit for your laundry. Unless you regularly order new socks that the dryer eats…

If you fancy one of these, the Bespoke fridge with the 9-inch screen will set you back $2499/£2099, while the washer and dryer duo with the 7-inch screen lands at $1699/£1399. Both will be on sale from late January 2025 on Samsung’s official store.

