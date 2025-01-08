Yaber’s portable, ultra-short throw projector is seriously tempting

Yaber has unveiled its latest projectors at CES 2025, and I’m seriously impressed. Among the new releases are the ultra-short throw K300s and the L2 Plus “cinema-level” sound projector.

These models showcase Yaber’s mission to bring the magic of cinema into every home.

The Yaber K300s projector is a game-changer for compact living spaces. Thanks to its ultra-short throw laser technology, it projects a 100-inch image from just 24.8 cm (9.76 inches) away. Whether you’re transforming a small bedroom or a cosy living room, this device offers a cinema-like experience without the need for a sprawling setup.

The K300s is powered by Triple RGB Laser Technology, boasting a wide colour gamut of over 150% NTSC and a contrast ratio of 1500:1. Images are further enhanced by ‘NovaGlow’ technology, ensuring uniform brightness across its native 1080p resolution. With a maximum brightness of 1000 ANSI lumens, it promises to deliver vibrant, sharp visuals.

Audio quality doesn’t take a backseat, either. Dual 15W JBL speakers with Dolby support provide rich, immersive sound, making it a true all-in-one entertainment solution.

At $1130, the K300s is available for pre-order now on Yaber’s official website and will hit retail stores soon.

A new entry-level with the Yaber L2 Plus

For those looking to elevate their home entertainment on a budget, the Yaber L2 Plus projector delivers stunning visuals and immersive audio at an affordable price point.

The L2 Plus features 1080p ultra-high-definition resolution and 700 ANSI lumens brightness for lifelike imagery. Complementing its visuals are dual 8W JBL stereo speakers, offering cinema-quality sound for movies, games, and shows.

Its 1.35:1 throw ratio makes it versatile, projecting large screens even in smaller rooms, and with hands-free auto-focus, intelligent screen alignment, and noise levels under 35dB, the L2 Plus is both powerful and user-friendly.

Set to launch in Q2 2025, the L2 Plus will be priced at an accessible $199 and features a special Keith Haring collaboration for a stylish touch.

