One of the best portable projectors is over 40% off in Amazon’s Spring Sale

As much as I love the best TVs for picture quality, there’s also something special about using a portable projector. Not only do you get cinema vibes, but you can also take a big screen on the go. In Amazon’s Spring Sale, one of the best portable projectors is a better deal than ever.

The Yaber L2s projector is 41% off in the Amazon Spring Sale. Usually retailing for $270, you can now pick up the portable projector for $160 – that’s over $100 in savings! If you shop directly with Yaber, you can score an extra $10 off as the sale price is $150. Over on Amazon UK, there’s a similar 41% discount. The Yaber L2s has been reduced from £250 to £170, but there’s also an extra £20 off voucher that you can apply at checkout – bringing the total sale price to £150.

Compact and quiet, the Yaber L2s is a beautifully minimalist projector available also available in two muted Pantone colours: Lunar Rock and Misty White. Offering a 1080p Full HD picture up to 150in in size, with 700 ANSI lumens brightness, it’s very easy to live with: just whip it out of the cupboard when needed and, thanks to its auto-calibration features and built-on pair of 8W JBL speakers, it requires very little in the way of setup.

There’s Wi-Fi and Bluetooth on board, plus HDMI and USB connectivity for hooking up consoles, Blu-ray players and more. An entry-level model that’s currently available at a massive reduction.