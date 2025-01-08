Panasonic’s new Mini LED and OLED TVs are here to make you forget about Samsung and LG

Panasonic has just launched its 2025 flagship W95B Mini LED and Z95B OLED TVs, promising to set a new benchmark in visual and audio performance.

Announced at CES 2025 in Las Vegas, these cutting-edge models aim to challenge the dominance of Samsung and LG in the premium TV market.

With revolutionary picture technologies, gamer-focused features, and an emphasis on seamless smart home integration, Panasonic is pulling no punches, read on to find out all the details.

W95B mini LED TV

The W95B series, available in 55”, 65”, 75”, and 85” sizes, introduces enhanced backlight zones and refined double area control, enabling extraordinary contrast and richer colours. With 2.5 times more backlight zones than its predecessors, the W95B achieves exceptional black levels and dazzling highlights.

Panasonic’s Hybrid Tone Mapping and real-time colour tuning further enhance HDR content, ensuring a picture that is as lifelike as it is vibrant.

Gamers are well-catered for, too. AMD FreeSync Premium, industry-leading low latency, and a 144Hz refresh rate offer buttery-smooth gameplay with no lag in sight. The new True Game Mode brings film-level colour accuracy to gaming, calibrated to reproduce titles exactly as their creators envisioned.

Meanwhile, Fire TV integration transforms the viewing experience. The intuitive home screen consolidates live TV, streaming platforms, and smart home control in one sleek interface. Voice commands via Alexa and compatibility with Apple AirPlay add to its modern flair.

For audio lovers, the W95B features a 20W subwoofer with the option to add external units, ensuring deep, cinematic soundscapes for films, music, and games.

Z95B OLED TV

Panasonic’s Z95B OLED series takes brightness and colour to unprecedented levels. With its next-generation Primary RGB Tandem Panel, the Z95B enhances colour purity and brightness by 40%. This is paired with the ThermalFlow cooling system, inspired by race car aerodynamics, to keep the panel running at peak performance. The result? Panasonic claims astonishing contrast, richer colour volumes, and unparalleled clarity.

Available in 55”, 65”, and 77” sizes, the Z95B also introduces an upgraded sound system. Its 360-degree soundscape, designed with Technics engineers, features repositioned side and up-firing speakers that expand the audio stage, doubling its width. Dolby Atmos integration ensures an immersive theatre-like experience from the comfort of your sofa.

Designed to blend into modern living spaces, the Z95B boasts a full-flat design with premium fabric finishes. Swivel mounts and wall-mount depth reduction ensure a sleek, minimalist aesthetic.

For gamers, the Z95B ups the ante with AMD FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA G-SYNC support, alongside a 144Hz refresh rate and ultra-low input lag.

Its True Game Mode mirrors the film-grade calibration of the W95B series, while the HCX Pro AI Processor MK II ensures superior upscaling and noise reduction for streaming content. Dolby Vision IQ with Precision Detail further enhances the HDR experience, adapting to ambient light conditions for perfect picture clarity in every scene.

Pricing and availability are yet to be revealed, so stay tuned.

