Samsung TVs just received a big Disney-themed upgrade

Samsung and Disney have joined forces to turn your TV into the happiest screen on Earth. Starting today, you can beam Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and National Geographic artworks straight onto your TV – turning your living room into a gallery filled with childhood memories, galactic heroes and stunning wildlife.

Samsung’s Frame TV is, in my opinion, one of the best 4K TVs you can buy, and this update adds a fresh dose of nostalgia and cinematic beauty to Samsung’s digital art subscription service.

It boasts more than 3500 curated pieces, now including Ariel, Rapunzel and Snow White, next to sweeping shots from the Star Wars saga and jaw-dropping landscapes from Nat Geo.

It’s not just for owners of The Frame either – the artwork is now available across all Samsung TVs from the Q7F onwards, including the new Frame Pro, which pairs Neo QLED tech with a matte display to cut reflections and look more like an actual canvas.

I’ve owned a Frame TV for a while now, and I love it. It’s one of the few bits of tech in my house that gets compliments. It looks like a real picture frame, displays proper art when I’m not watching anything.

I’ve always loved The Frame’s ability to look like actual art when the screen is off, but the addition of Disney’s best makes is perfect for fans of the film (whether grown-up or little). It’s comforting and homely.

The Art Store subscription costs $4.99 / £3.99 a month, and I think it’s a great way to keep your living room looking fresh.

At the same time, Samsung has announced that if you pre-order today, you’ll get 20% off and a free Galaxy S25.

