Sony will give you a free 55in 4K TV – here’s how it works

Sony’s giving away a free TV. No, seriously. A new 4K TV can easily run you into four figures, especially if you’re set on getting one with an OLED panel. That means any opportunity to save some cash on one isn’t to be missed. So this gigantic saving on one of the best-rated 4K TVs is definitely worth your attention. In fact, it might be the best I’ve ever seen.

Right now, if you buy one of Sony’s swanky new Bravia 8 II TVs, you’ll get another 4K set lobbed in your basket for completely free. If you buy a 65-inch Bravia 8 II, you get a free 55-inch X77L (worth $590) thrown in. If you opt for the 55-inch Bravia 8 II instead, Sony will offer you a 50-inch X77L (worth $530). No hoops to jump through – just add to cart and the freebie appears.

The Bravia 8 II is Sony’s flagship for a reason. This Google TV-based set is powered by Sony’s XR processor and runs the Google TV OS as well. It’s got a Quantum Dot OLED panel, and supports Dolby Vision and Atmos, HDR10, HLG, and IMAX Enhanced. The XR Processor uses AI to figure out what you’re watching and polish it to perfection. It even has a sound system built into the screen. It’s even 50% brighter than last year’s Sony Bravia 8, even though it doesn’t replace the older model.

The X77L, meanwhile, is no slouch either. It’s a 4K set that supports Dolby Audio, comes with the Google TV interface, and packs Motionflow XR tech to smooth out the jittery bits. It’s solid secondary screen stuff, or perfect for the bedroom/kitchen/spare room you pretend isn’t a gaming cave.

You’ve got until 8 June – or until Sony runs out – to snap this Memorial Day deal up. Shipping’s free too, so you really have no excuses. Available only in the US, this is one of the best TV deals I have ever seen. We suggest you buy before it’s too late.