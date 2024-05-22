This new Google TV feature solves my biggest problem with remotes

Google might have accidentally revealed a major new feature that’s on the way to Google TV devices that allow you to beam content straight to top TVs. It looks like you’ll be able to press a button on the streaming box to find your remote. This new feature will come as part of the Android 14 update.

Google’s latest Android update for Google TV includes a nifty new feature that promises to make the eternal hunt for the TV remote a thing of the past. Unveiled at last week’s Google I/O conference, the Android 14 for TV beta reveals a Find my Remote feature that’s set to save us all from the sofa cushion shuffle.

According to Android Authority, the beta release uncovered that a button on your Google TV can now trigger a 30-second beeping session on your remote. This auditory beacon is a lifesaver if your remote has mysteriously migrated to the depths of your living room. To stop the sound, you can simply press any button on the remote (once you’ve found it).

AFTVNews also stumbled upon the same functionality on Walmart’s Onn Google TV 4K Pro streaming box. The Onn box sports a dedicated button to activate the remote’s beeping and a helpful LED flash. There’s a toggle to enable or disable the feature. Plus, you get a handy test button to ensure everything’s working as it should.

Thanks to the beta software, we can assume the Find my Remote feature is not exclusive to Walmart’s Onn box. Rather, it’s a broader update coming to all Google TV users with the Android 14 update. However, don’t expect your ancient remotes to join in the fun – they’ll need a built-in speaker to sound off. We’re still waiting on Google to confirm when this update will roll out and which models will be supported.

