This excellent 50in Sony 4K TV won’t stay this cheap for long

You can bag the Sony KD-50X75WL 4K TV with £130 in savings thanks to this limited-time promotion from EE with its latest Deal Drop

I’ve tested quite a few 4K TVs, and Sony is regarded as one of the best. The tech giant offers excellent picture quality and colour accuracy on its sets. Some of Sony’s previous TVs have actually won our awards for the best TV of the year. But, as good as they are, a new set can often be fairly pricey.

That’s why there’s never been a better time to by a 50in Sony 4K TV, thanks to this limited-time promotion from EE. The excellent Sony KD-50X75WL 4K Android TV has been reduced by £130 – bringing the price to £369 from the regular ticket of £499. You can get this saving for today only (18 July) via the EE app, while stocks last. You don’t even need to be an existing customer! US shoppers, unfortunately, miss out.

The Sony KD-50X75WL is a 50in 4K smart TV that packs plenty of smarts. It’s got Sony’s X1 Processor under the hood, which means sharper visuals, punchier contrast, and colours that actually pop. Google TV is baked right in, so you get all your streaming favourites – Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, YouTube, and more – without needing an extra box or stick dangling from the back.

Voice control with Google Assistant is on hand too, meaning you can shout commands at the telly. Sound-wise, you get the X-Balanced Speaker paired with Dolby Audio. It should sound fairly decent without you having to shell out for a soundbar straight away. And the design’s not too shabby either, with a slim bezel and modern aesthetic that’ll suit any room.

If you do miss out on this deal, don’t worry! EE has also reduced the top-rated Bravia 3, that we liked when we saw, for today only. It’s down to £549 from the regular price of £799 for the latest model – a deal you don’t want to miss.

