AVI-8 and Peanuts team up for the Snoopy Flying Ace watch collection, and I want all five

AVI-8 is taking flight with an unlikely co-pilot – Snoopy. In a first-time collaboration with the legendary Peanuts comic strip, the aviation-inspired watchmaker has unveiled the Snoopy Flying Ace Capsule Collection, a limited-edition run of five characterful watches.

This quirky collection is a loving tribute to Snoopy’s iconic alter ego, the Flying Ace – a daydreaming beagle who duels the Red Baron from the roof of his doghouse.

AVI-8 has channelled its aviation design language into these comic-inspired timepieces, blending horological details with playful touches straight from Charles M. Schulz’s beloved panels.

The watches themselves are no gimmicks. AVI-8’s watches are always super solid, and use Japanese movements – both quartz and automatic, depending on the model. If you like the MoonSwatch x Snoopy model, but are put off by the plastic case, then these are an excellent alternative.

Whether it’s the Ace Black chronograph with a stealthy matte black finish or the Beagle Blue with a sunray dial and sapphire lens, each piece offers distinct features and styling. And if you’ve ever wanted a watch with Woodstock on the bezel, you’re covered.

Hidden details are where the collection really shines. Flash the included UV light on the dial and you’ll discover surprise comic artwork, Snoopy silhouettes, pawprints and more, all carefully embedded into the design. Some models even hide an entire comic strip under the surface.

Flip them over and you’ll find custom casebacks – ranging from Flying Ace graphics to mini engraved comic panels.

Even the straps feature subtle nods to the Peanuts gang, with leather finishes in brown, blue, green and black tones depending on the model.

I’ve been wearing the Camel Brown model for a week now, and it’s honestly been a joy. It’s just a really fun watch to have on your wrist—full of character without feeling like a novelty. The 40mm case is spot on for everyday wear, and it’s slim enough to sit comfortably without catching on sleeves.

The brown leather strap is soft straight out of the box, and the whole thing wears really well. Sure, it’s not the most precise or legible watch (Snoopy’s arms do the pointing, which can be a bit vague), but for something this playful, that’s a trade-off I’m happy to make.

Now, on to prices and availability. At the affordable end, the Doghouse Green and Camel Brown watches feature Meca-Quartz movements and are priced at US$210 / £210. On the other end, the Beagle Blue Spitfire Automatic tips US$330 / £330 with upgraded specs like a sapphire lens and automatic movement. The Biplane Brown and Ace Black models sit in between.

This might just be the most charming crossover in watchmaking this year. Whether you’re a die-hard AVI-8 fan or just have a soft spot for Snoopy and his doghouse dogfights, this capsule collection offers something refreshingly fun.

Each of the five watches is capped at just 250 units globally, meaning only 1250 people will ever get to wear one. Every model comes individually numbered, complete with a certificate of authenticity and presented in a charming doghouse-shaped box (it might be the best watch box I’ve ever seen).

The Snoopy Flying Ace Capsule Collection will be available to purchase from the 25th of July at AVI-8’s website, and, as mentioned before, these watches are strictly limited and won’t be reissued. Once they’re gone, they’re gone, just like Snoopy into the clouds.

Liked this? TAG Heuer’s new Carrera brings back the spirit of the Seafarer, just in time for summer