TAG Heuer’s new Carrera brings back the spirit of the Seafarer, just in time for summer

TAG Heuer has unveiled a new summer-ready spin on its iconic Carrera Chronograph – and it’s channelling serious seaside energy. Limited to just 500 pieces, this new edition blends the legacy of Heuer’s classic Seafarer models with a fresh, colourful look built for summer.

At its heart is a 42mm steel case (not the popular 39mm Glass Box, which is one of the best watches around) housing a deep opaline blue dial that’s anything but boring. Turquoise highlights on the 3 o’clock subdial and zesty yellow chronograph hands bring it to life, nodding to the vintage marine timers Heuer once made for Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1950s.

Like those originals, this Carrera plays with regatta-style timing – just look at the blue quarters on the subdial and those distinctive triangular markers around the flange.

Despite its nautical cues, this Carrera is still very much a motorsport-inspired chronograph. It retains the clean lines, sharp lugs and symmetrical layout that have defined the collection since 1963. But here, those heritage design elements are softened by summery tones and a sense of laid-back elegance. It’s a watch for weekends… on a boat, preferably.

Inside, you’ll find TAG Heuer’s in-house TH20-00 calibre – an automatic chronograph movement with bi-directional winding, an 80-hour power reserve, and a shield-shaped oscillating weight, all visible through the sapphire caseback.

The caseback also carries the “LIMITED EDITION” engraving along with the individual number out of 500.

The dial itself is a masterclass in subtle contrast. Rhodium-plated indices and hands (with Super-LumiNova for low-light legibility) sit alongside silvered subdials and a colour-matched date window at 6 o’clock.

The lacquered yellow central seconds hand pops against the cool blue background, adding a dash of summer spirit without overwhelming the design.

Rounding things off is a perforated blue calfskin strap with light blue stitching and a sturdy folding clasp. The watch is water-resistant to 100m, comes with a matching travel case, and ships in a special presentation box reflecting its vibrant colour scheme.

The new limited edition Carrera Chronograph will be available later this month, with an RRP of €7350 (approximately US$8600 / £6500).

