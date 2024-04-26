The new Avi-8 x Airfix watch collection is a giant dose of nostalgia

Avi-8 has launched a new collection of special edition timepieces in collaboration with Airfix, the UK’s oldest manufacturer of scale model kits. If, like me, you have fond memories of making Airfix kits as a child (or adult, if you stuck with the hobby), then this collection is bound to be a giant dose of nostalgia.

The collaboration is designed specifically for the passionate craftsmen, historians, and hobbyists who are dedicated to replicating history’s mechanical marvels.

I think Avi-8, a brand committed to honouring the aircraft of 20th-century military aviation, is the perfect partner for this watch collaboration.

This partnership introduces five watches created uniquely to commemorate the Airfix brand, each aligning seamlessly with a curated selection of Avi-8 timepieces to highlight significant aircraft and moments in military aviation history.

In the image above you can see all five models. Starting from the left, you’ve got the Raven Black Spitfire Lock Chronograph, Granite Black Spitfire Smith Automatic, Hazard Red Dambuster Gibson Dual Time Chronograph, Silver White Hawker Hurricane Carey Dual Time (my personal favourite), and the Deco Grey Hawker Hurricane Classic Chronograph.

The collection features a variety of movements, from Japanese meca-quartz chronographs to automatic movements with three hands and date functions.

Of course, every watch model features Airfix’s distinguished branding, celebrating the merge of two like-minded brands.

Perhaps best of all, the watches come in packaging which resembles the iconic Airfix boxes that once housed the carefully detailed kits that they are renowned for.

Want to hop aboard the nostalgia train? The AVI-8 x Airfix collection will be available from the 17th of May from Avi-8’s website, with prices ranging between £210 and £335.

In the meantime, I’ll be glueing together a 1:48 scale kit of the Hawker Hurricane…

Spencer Hart Buying Guide Editor About As Buying Guide Editor, Spencer is responsible for all e-commerce content on Stuff, overseeing buying guides as well as covering deals and new product launches. Spencer has been writing about consumer tech for over eight years. He has worked on some of the biggest publications in the UK, where he covered everything from the emergence of smartwatches to the arrival of self-driving cars. During this time, Spencer has become a seasoned traveller, racking up air miles while travelling around the world reviewing cars, attending product launches, and covering every trade show known to man, from Baselworld and Geneva Motor Show to CES and MWC. While tech remains one of his biggest passions, Spencer also enjoys getting hands-on with the latest luxury watches, trying out new grooming kit, and road-testing all kinds of vehicles, from electric scooters to supercars. Areas of expertise Watches, travel, grooming, transport, tech