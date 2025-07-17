Orange Amps O Turntable only comes in one colour – and it’s not orange

Just like peanuts aren’t nuts, koalas aren’t bears, and Bombay ducks are actually fish, the new Orange Amps O Turntable isn’t the colour of Donald Trump’s face (and it’s not an amplifier either).

Only available in one finish – gloss white – the legendary company’s first ever record player has a high-mass platter that’s adorned with its Voice of the World crest on the slipmat, a low-noise motor and belt drive system that are all designed to stop it vibrating like a knackered washing machine when you turn it on to play some vinyl.

The cartridge and tonearm are both ready to rock as soon as you take it out of the box, and it also has a built-in phono stage, so you can plug it straight into your amp or a set of powered speakers and it’ll be good to go.

If you don’t mind the fact that its appearance doesn’t match the name, the Orange Amps O Turntable will set you back £499/$699 direct from Orange, or you can pick one up from Richer Sounds, Harrods and Selfridges in the UK.