Orange Amps O Turntable only comes in one colour – and it’s not orange

The Orange Amps O Turntable might not exactly match its description, but we still want one

Tom Wiggins
An Orange Amps O Turntable on a wooden sideboard. There are plants visible in the background.

Just like peanuts aren’t nuts, koalas aren’t bears, and Bombay ducks are actually fish, the new Orange Amps O Turntable isn’t the colour of Donald Trump’s face (and it’s not an amplifier either).

Only available in one finish – gloss white – the legendary company’s first ever record player has a high-mass platter that’s adorned with its Voice of the World crest on the slipmat, a low-noise motor and belt drive system that are all designed to stop it vibrating like a knackered washing machine when you turn it on to play some vinyl.

A close-up of the tonearm on an Orange Amps O Turntable.

The cartridge and tonearm are both ready to rock as soon as you take it out of the box, and it also has a built-in phono stage, so you can plug it straight into your amp or a set of powered speakers and it’ll be good to go.

If you don’t mind the fact that its appearance doesn’t match the name, the Orange Amps O Turntable will set you back £499/$699 direct from Orange, or you can pick one up from Richer Sounds, Harrods and Selfridges in the UK.

