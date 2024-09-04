The new GoPro Hero 13 Black lets you swap out lenses for the perfect shot

I’ve been using GoPro action cameras for about as long as I can remember. They’ve been diving with me, up mountains, and strapped to the outside of cars. GoPro’s latest is the Hero 13 Black. It lets you swap out lenses for the perfect shot, record for longer, and has a bigger battery. It sits alongside a new budget Hero model, too.

The Hero 13 Black comes with a swanky new magnetic latch mounting system. It’s ideal for when you need to slap your camera onto something in record time without fiddling about. And if you’ve ever wanted to know exactly how fast you were going when you wiped out on your mountain bike, the Hero 13 Black’s GPS and performance stickers will let you track every heart-stopping second. Plus, it’s got a beefier battery, so you can film your adventures longer—because the only thing worse than your GoPro dying is your mates not believing you actually did that jump.

But the real showstopper here is the four swappable HB-Series lenses. The Hero 13 Black detects exactly which lens you’ve popped on and adjusts its settings like a pro. Want an ultra-wide POV? There’s a lens for that. Fancy yourself the next Wes Anderson? The anamorphic lens mod will have your footage looking straight out of a cinematic masterpiece. And for those who like to get up close and personal, the macro lens mod lets you focus on subjects that are practically breathing down your neck.

For those who don’t need all the bells and whistles – say hello to the new Hero model. GoPro has taken everything you love about its cameras and shrunk it down into the smallest, lightest, and cheapest Hero yet. Weighing in at just 86 grams (fun fact: that’s the same as a share bag of Cadbury’s Buttons), it’s practically pocket-sized, yet still manages to deliver ultra-high 4K resolution. It’s waterproof, rugged, and dead simple to use, making it the perfect gift for anyone who just wants to hit record and get on with it.

Both cameras are up for grabs right now. The Hero 13 Black can be yours for $399, and the Hero comes in at a more wallet-friendly $199. If you’re itching to get your hands on them, pre-orders are live directly with GoPro. The Hero 13 Black starts shipping out on 10 September and the Hero will follow on 22 September.