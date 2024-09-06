Stuff’s IFA Awards 2024: the best tech highlights from the huge tech expo

IFA 2024 has once again transformed Berlin into a tech lover’s paradise, showcasing some of the most innovative and exciting gadgets announced this year. As always, we’ve combed through the sprawling exhibition halls to bring you a curated selection of the most impressive announcements and launches.

From cutting-edge foldables, to shiny new coffee makers, this year’s show has something for every tech enthusiast. So, without further ado, let’s celebrate the winners of Stuff’s IFA 2024 Awards – the gadgets and gizmos that have us excited for the future of tech.

Best of IFA 2024

Asus Zenbook S 14

Asus is bringing Intel’s latest Lunar Lake processors to its sleek Zenbook S 14, promising a perfect blend of power and portability. Weighing in at a mere 1.13kg and measuring just 10.9cm thick, it’s an easily packable bit of kit. And it doesn’t skimp on performance either. With up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor, a 14in 2880 x 1800 OLED display (boasting a silky-smooth 120 Hz refresh rate), and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, the Zenbook S 14 is ready to tackle any task you throw at it. Its rather attractive “Ceraluminum” construction stands out too, consisting of a high-tech ceramic composite that gives the Zenbook S14 a warm, ceramic feel while retaining the strength of aluminium. This material isn’t just about looks though — it’s highly scratch-resistant and less prone to fingerprints than standard aluminium, letting it remain pristine even, with daily use. Best of all though, is its huge 72Wh battery, which could (we hope), deliver around two days of full use per charge.

Acer Nitro Blaze 7

Acer is joining the handheld gaming PC race with its Nitro Blaze 7, and it’s not pulling any punches. This portable powerhouse sports a 7in 1080p IPS display, with a zippy 144Hz refresh rate, ensuring your games look smooth and crisp. Under the hood, you’ll find a suitably powerful AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS chip, 16GB of RAM, and up to a generous 2TB of SSD storage. With two USB ports and a 50-watt-hour battery, the Nitro Blaze 7 is ready for long gaming sessions wherever you end up. While pricing isn’t confirmed yet, Acer’s entry into this increasingly competitive market certainly shakes things up, which is good news for gamers.

Ninja Luxe Cafe

Coffee aficionados and caffeine lovers rejoice — Ninja’s Luxe Cafe is finally leaving US shores to help bring barista-level brews to your kitchen counter. This versatile machine handles espresso, milk-based drinks, cold brew, and drip coffee with ease, but the star of the show is Ninja’s Barista Assist tech, which takes the guesswork out of brewing by recommending optimal settings for grind size, dose, temperature, and pressure. With four preset milk programmes and customisable options in the Pro version, you can craft everything from lattes to cold foam creations. Already a hit in the US, the Luxe Cafe is set to revolutionise home brewing when it lands in other markets later this year.

Honor Magic V3

Honor’s cutting-edge foldable, the Magic V3, is finally going global on 5 September after its initial launch in China. This ultra-slim marvel measures just 9.2mm thick when closed and an astounding 4.35mm when unfolded. Boasting a 7.92in inner display and a usable 6.43in outer screen, the Magic V3 strikes an impressive balance between tablet and phone functionality. Powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and featuring a versatile camera setup (including a 50MP main sensor and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens), this foldable is ready to take on the best in the business — and you can read our hands-on Honor Magic V3 review right now.

Technics SC-CX700

Technics’s rather attractive new wireless speaker system brings the fight straight to the likes of the KEF LS50 Wireless II, packing an impressive audio punch with a plethora of connectivity options including HDMI ARC, phono inputs, and built-in streaming capabilities, to fit into practically any setup with ease. Available in three stylish finishes and wrapped in a suede-like microfibre material, they’ll stand proud wherever you happen to place them, while built-in streaming smarts make enjoying your favourite Spotify, Tidal, Qobuz, Deezer, and Amazon Music playlists a doddle.

XGIMI MoGo 3

XGIMI’s coffee cup-sized MoGo 3 Pro redefines the portable projector category, weighing in at a rather mind-boggling 1.3kg. Despite its size, this compact marvel can project a 120in 1080p image with 450 ISO lumens of brightness. A 130-degree tilt stand lets you place it in awkward positions with ease (bolstered by automatic keystone correction, and focus adjustment), while Google TV offers seamless streaming smarts. A handy USB-C port allows for power bank compatibility, and Harman Kardon speakers take care of things on the sound front.

Lenovo IdeaPad Twist Concept

Lenovo’s IdeaPad Twist stood out from the notebook crowd, thanks to its innovative auto-rotating hinge. This AI-powered 2-in-1 laptop can open, close, and adjust its screen position hands-free via voice commands, which brings a whole new level of decadence to hands-free tech. It tracks user movements to maintain optimal viewing angles, and can even create panoramic shots using its webcam, if you’re into that sort of thing. While still in the concept stage, this accessible and versatile design shows promise for future laptop interactions, blending practicality with cutting-edge technology — though we’re sure there’ll be a suitably high price tag to match if it ever makes its way to a full release.

Roborock Qrevo Slim

Roborock’s Qrevo Slim pushes the boundaries of robot vacuum design, standing at just 8.2cm tall. Despite its slim profile, it packs 11,000Pa of suction power which, combined with advanced 3D mapping and 21600 sensor points, should let it effectively and effortlessly dart in between (and under) furniture and obstacles with ease. On that note, its StarSight Autonomous System should help ensure precise navigation and obstacle avoidance, while its pet-friendly features make it a standout choice for those with furry companions.

TCL X11 Series

TCL’s new flagship X11 Series QD-Mini LED TV will absolutely dazzle (blast, even) your retinas with an astounding peak brightness of 6500 nits. The 4K HDR Premium display also supports Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+, aiming to ensure that every scene is a masterpiece. But it’s not just about the picture — TCL has partnered with Bang & Olufsen to create a 6.2.2 built-in audio solution that promises to deliver top-notch sound. Gamers will also appreciate the 240Hz Game Accelerator and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certification. Powered by Google TV and featuring a bezel-less design, the X11 Series is set to impress when it eventually hits shelves.

Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro 360

Samsung’s latest 2-in-1 notebook, the Galaxy Book5 Pro 360, impresses on numerous fronts, thanks to a combination of Intel’s Core Ultra processors, and a vibrant Dynamic AMOLED 2X touchscreen with a slick120Hz refresh rate. Creatives and doodlers will appreciate the bundled S Pen, while music and movie fans can treat themselves to its enhanced Dolby Atmos speakers. With support for the latest AI-accelerated tasks courtesy of Galaxy AI (and seamless integration with Galaxy phones), it should be on any Samsung fan’s shortlist.

Midea Washbot

Midea’s aptly named Washbot is an innovative two-for-one deal, combining a washing machine with a robot vacuum and mop. This space-saving marvel features an integrated self-cleaning docking station and requires just a single plumbing connection for both washing and cleaning functions. With AI-powered gentle steam cleaning for clothes and a robot vacuum that never needs its water tanks manually attended to, it promises to streamline household chores while saving precious space. Consider us sold.

Twelve South PlugBug

Twelve South’s PlugBug is the charging brick you’ll never lose. Available in 50W two-port or 120W four-port versions, this clever USB-C charger comes with built-in Find My support. Forget hotel room mishaps — the PlugBug can be tracked via your iPhone, complete with separation alerts. The Travel models also include interchangeable plugs for global use, making them an essential accessory for tech-savvy travellers and the chronically forgetful alike.