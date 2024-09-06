This portable projector is as small as a large Starbucks cup

Portable projectors like you make a mini home cinema wherever you might go. But while they might be pegged as portable, some offerings are still pretty clunky. Not Xgimi’s latest projector. The MoGo 2 Pro is as small as a large Starbucks cup (or Venti, if you don’t want to be shot by your barista), squeezes in Google TV, and even has Netflix built-in.

The MoGo 3 Pro is practically pocket-sized, standing at the height of your favourite oversized coffee. And at just 1.1kg, it’s light enough to chuck in a bag without breaking your back. It’s designed for people who fancy setting up outdoor cinemas in a snap without hauling around a brick of a projector. You can even power it with a 65W power bank via its USB Type-C port.

It’s Xgimi’s first projector with GoogleTV built-in, meaning you can stream all your favourites. There’s even native Netflix support, so you don’t have to deal with any extra faff. The MoGo 3 Pro’s 450 ISO lumens LED light source ensures you get bright, vivid images even when projecting up to a 120-inch screen. And with a full HD 1080p resolution, this tiny projector turns any spot into a mini-cinema. Xgimi even threw in a hidden bracket with a 130° tilt, so you always get the best view.

But what’s a great picture without sound to match? The MoGo 3 Pro comes equipped with Harman/Kardon speakers, delivering 360-degree surround sound. And if you’re in the mood for some tunes rather than a movie, it doubles as a Bluetooth speaker so you can play tunes from your smartphone.

Setting up the MoGo 3 Pro is a breeze thanks to Xgimi’s Intelligent Screen Adaption (ISA) 2.0. This projector tech handles all the tricky bits, like keystone correction and autofocus, automatically adjusting the image to perfection, even if you’re in a rush or working with an awkward angle. There are also some nifty new accessories to go along with it, like the Creative Optical Filter for visual effects, the PowerBase Stand that doubles as a charger with 2.5 hours of battery life, and a Carrying Case that’s as stylish as it is functional.

For those eager to get their hands on this portable projector, the MoGo 3 Pro is available from £419. You can snag it directly from Xgimi, Amazon, and other authorised retailers. If you’re feeling fancy, you can also get it as part of a bundle with the PowerBase Stand.