This could be my favourite ultraportable laptop ever

At IFA 2024 Asus revealed this = the Zenbook S14 with Intel’s very latest Core Ultra 7 and Ultra 9 (Series 2) chips.

That means long battery life – Asus didn’t announce figures for the huge 72Wh battery, but we have seen estimates for the Core Ultra 7 over 25 hours, so even if it doesn’t hit those heady heights, it should easily see you at least a couple of working days or a streaming marathon.

This is a Copilot+ PC, which basically means great support for AI and top performance in addition to great AI performance of 48 trillion operations per second (TOPs). Support for Intel-based Copilot+ features in Microsoft Windows won’t roll out until November, but there won’t be too long to wait for this.

The Zenbook S14 also has a great design too – it’s a mere 1.1cm thick, weighs 1.2kg and in terms of footprint is 27% smaller than the previous equivalent Asus laptop. It’ll cost from £1299 or 1499 Euros. A 16in model is “coming soon”.

As well as introducing new versions of the Vivobook S15 with Snapdragon and Vivobook S14, which will start at £1299/1299 Euros. There are also new Snapdragon X Plus versions of the Vivobook S15, too.