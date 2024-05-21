Asus Vivobook S 15 is a stunning OLED Copilot+ laptop with massive battery life

There’s no escaping AI at this point. Can you even buy vegetables from the supermarket now without some kind of artificial intelligence butting in somewhere along the way? Asus isn’t standing in the way of progress, being among the first in line with a Copilot+ PC – otherwise known as a lightweight laptop powered by Qualcomm’s new chipsets. The Asus Vivobook S 15 also promises extreme stamina and a drop-dead gorgeous OLED screen.

Less than 15mm thick and weighing just 1.42kg, the Vivobook S 15 sounds impressively portable for a 15.6in laptop. It should be rather potent, too, with a Snapdragon X Elite system-on-chip running the show. It’s made up of a multi-core Oryon CPU, Adreno graphics, and Hegagon neural processor good for 45 TOPS (Tera Operations per Second), which Qualcomm reckons could give a MacBook Air M3 a run for its money. Early benchmarks certainly show that to be the case, too.

AI workloads include Asus’ bespoke StoryCube app, which uses artificial intelligence to sort your digital camera’s RAW files. Expect Live Caption real-time subtitles for video calls, and a presence-detecting webcam that can dim the screen when you look away, or lock the laptop automatically when you walk away for a minute – then unlock it again once you’re back.

Asus has several models planned, with up to 1TB of SSD storage and as much as 32GB of RAM. Battery life is pegged at 18 hours, or more than enough to get through a working day without bringing the power adaptor along with you.

There’s been no skimping on connectivity, with two USB4 ports, two USB 3.2 Type-As, a full-size HDMI 2.1 out, 3.5mm combo port and a microSD card slot. Naturally there’s Wi-Fi 7 on-board, too.

The screen will surely be the star, with a 3K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Asus’ OLED panels are some of the best around in the laptop world, so I’m expecting wonderfully vibrant colours and ample brightness to boot. Audio comes courtesy of a Dolby Atmos-approved, Harmon Kardon-tuned speaker setup.

The Asus Vivobook S 15 is set to go on sale from June 18th onwards. There’s no official word on pricing just yet.

