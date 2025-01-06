Acer’s CES 2025 laptop launches include its greenest ever model

If, like me, your new year’s resolution is to increase your sustainability, you’ll probably like the look of Acer’s new Aspire Vero 16. One among many mid-range laptops launched by the company at CES 2025 this week, the Aspire Vero 16 is billed as fully carbon-neutral throughout its entire life cycle.

Over 70% of its chassis is made from a mixture of recycled plastic and, in a world first, a bio-based oyster shell material, and it’s been designed to be easier to maintain and fix than most laptops. So, if something does go awry with it, your first port of call might be your local repair shop rather than the council dump.

The Aspire Vero 16 runs on Intel’s latest Core Ultra 200H series silicon and up to 32GB of RAM, with storage of up to 2TB, promising mean performance to support its green credentials. It’ll be available later this year from $800/€1199.

It’s joined in the CES launch line-up by the Acer Aspire 14 AI, a compact and lightweight notebook (just 1.4kg) with a choice between OLED or touch-enabled WUXGA 14in displays, both hinged in order to open up to 180 degrees. It also runs on an Intel Core Ultra processor, which has a built-in NPU to help with AI workloads, and battery life officially runs to 22 hours for video playback. Look out for it from February 2025, priced from $800/€999.

Meanwhile, the new Acer Swift Go 14 and 16 laptops come with similar internal hardware and performance specs to the Vero 16, plus a choice of 3K OLED or 2K IPS touch displays with 180-degree opening. Battery life looks impressive (over 27 hours of video playback, Acer claims) and also included are HDMI 2.1, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, and 1440p webcams. The Swift Go 14 will be available from $900/€1249, and the Swift Go 16 from $950/€1299.

Acer is also launching the Swift Go 14 AI and Swift Go 16 AI, Copilot+ versions of the above that look outwardly similar but run on AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 or 340 processors for slicker AI performance. Expect to pay similar prices to the non-AI versions when they arrive later this year.