This robot vacuum and mop lives inside your washing machine (yes, really)

If you’re anything like me, your home is littered with cleaning gadgets. But this new device from Midea might be the way to get rid of it all. It’s the ultimate cleaning machine, combining a washer, dryer, and robot vacuum and mop (yes, really).

Midea’s aptly named Washbot is an innovative two-for-one deal, combining a washing machine with a robot vacuum and mop. This space-saving marvel features an integrated self-cleaning docking station for the robot, and requires just a single plumbing connection for both washing and cleaning functions. With AI-powered gentle steam cleaning for clothes and a robot vacuum that never needs its water tanks manually attended to, it promises to streamline household chores while saving precious space.

The Washbot has got a self-cleaning dock integrated into the base, taking up a surprisingly modest footprint: 488mm by 340mm and just shy of 560mm tall. Basically, it’ll fit right where your current washer does, no questions asked. What’s clever here is the single plumbing connection for both the washer and vacuum. It’s one setup for clean water refills and dirty water drains.

The washing side of things seems fairly standard, with AI-powered steam cleaning and drying clothes at a toasty 42°C. The robot vacuum, on the other hand, is where it gets a bit more interesting. It can clean up to 200 square metres of space, dodge obstacles, and even deal with pet hair without you having to dig around in its brushes. Plus, the dock can store 60 days’ worth of debris and gunk without needing emptying. As for the mop, it sanitises itself with hot water and dries using hot air. So, you won’t be left with a gross, soggy mess left in the corner.

Now, for those keen to get their hands on this bit of futuristic housekeeping, Midea is going to share more later this year. Watch this space, so the cleaning tech can save yours.